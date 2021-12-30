On the front of home renovations Lazio the thorniest situation is that of Luiz Felipe. The defender expires in June 2022 and the risk of seeing him free in six months is getting higher every day. We want to avoid what will happen for Strakosha, but also what already happened with De Vrij four years ago. Lotito and Tare have been back in pressing for a few weeks to find an agreement on the extension. In the background the shadow of the suitors ready to grab the defender for free.

FUNDAMENTAL FOOTPEG – After the troubled last season, with the ankle surgery, since Sarri arrived he has become a key player in the new game system. 16 out of 19 appearances in Serie A, 5 out of 6 in the Europa League. All from owner. His performance also attracted Mancini’s attention for one possible call-up to the national team, having an Italian passport. Class of ’97, in 2016 he was taken from Ituano (Brazilian Serie D, ed) and filmed on loan to Salernitana. Since 2017 he has been permanently in the first team and has grown a lot technically. In fact, there is every intention of focusing on him as a pillar for the future. At least in theory.

THE FIGURES – Practically is, to date, among the least paid in pink. 800 thousand euros net per season, after the last renewal signed in 2018. In the summer it rejected a first adjustment mail with doubled figures. He’s asking for a 2 million contract, close to the levels of the top players of the team. His agents are negotiating with Lazio, who want to tighten the times. It is about the duration of the agreement – on the plate there is a five-year – and the possible bonuses to be included to satisfy the requests of the player, who, for his part, has never pressured to leave at all costs. Luiz Felipe loves the team that launched him and would be happy to stay, even rejecting possible higher proposals. In Italy there is Milan at the window, but also keep an eye on Inzaghi’s Inter. Abroad the interest of Barça is only a voice, while that of Betis Sevilla is concrete. And under the radar there are still others of clubs waiting to understand how the story will evolve. For this we must hurry and not give them the opportunity, in a few days, to agree at no cost, leaving Lazio with the match in hand.