What should a person’s accumulated equity be to have a passive income of R$ 5,000 per month?

For this, the accumulated equity must be R$ 600 thousand. With this amount, it is possible to have an income of up to R$ 5 thousand. To accumulate this amount over the years, the ideal is to invest 20% of the income, if the person earns R$ 5 thousand per month. If the salary is lower, she tends to accumulate less capital, but will maintain the same standard of living as the current one.

How should the investor protect this capital from inflation?

To protect yourself from the bumps of inflation, the simplest thing is to invest in paper real estate funds, which in most cases have their indexes linked to the IPCA. This will cause the dividend paid to exceed the devaluation of the real over the years. Even so, it is interesting to invest around 25% of the dividends paid by the paper fund. As for brick funds (those that own real estate and distribute dividends with rent), it is best to reinvest the dividends, this should generate interest on interest, which in the long term tends to cool down the inflationary impacts on the investor’s portfolio. Following these two paths, the tendency is for investors to be able to protect their assets.

Paper funds are riskier. Is it worth investing in them to build equity in the long term?

Yes, but the investor must understand that there are high yield classified paper funds, which pay great dividends, but make use of risky private credit. More interestingly, if the investor is conservative and doesn’t want to take too much risk, it’s better to go for high grade, which pays less interest, but has better security. In the end, the investor should pay attention to the quality of the assets.

GRADES

Bradesco launches four sectoral ETFs

On Tuesday (14), Bradesco launched four ETFs (Exchange-Traded Funds) in partnership with Morningstar Indexes. The funds bring compositions for specific sectors. BDEF11 (Defensive) operates with a basket of companies in the public utility sectors. BCIC11 (Cyclical Sectors) integrates financial services, real estate, etc. BREW11 (Equal Weights) seeks to operate in a pulverized manner. Finally, the BMMT11 (Momento) is the first in the country with a quantitative and factorial strategy.

The minimum contribution is R$ 100.

InvestSmart wants to do an IPO within four years

InvestSmart’s CEO, Samyr Castro, stated that the company has plans to go public (IPO, initial public offering of shares) on the Stock Exchange between 2025 and 2027. “In the next two years, we will hire more than 2 thousand advisors”, he said. Castro. At the same time, the executive considers XP Investimentos as a potential strategic partner for business expansion. “XP has a purchase option of up to 40% of our company and can be a strategic partner for us to go to another level”, said the CEO to DINHEIRO.

BeeCap announces purchase of 10% of Questtonó

Investment platform BeeCap said on Tuesday (14) that it had bought 10% of Questtonó, the design-oriented innovation consultancy Questtonó Manyone. The two companies are already partners in uFund, prevtech which operates as a technology arm and marketing and communication consultancy providing B2B2C solutions to bring together participants, closed private pension plans and sponsors. The startup was valued at more than BRL 90 million in an initial funding round.

“Seeking a goal [de inflação] unrealistic is not a good thing at the moment, but we must couple it with a credible fiscal framework” Luis Stuhlberger founder of Verde Asset.

US$ 1.9 billion It was the net profit recorded by the rental platform Airbnb, the company announced on Tuesday (14). The number was a reversal of the loss of US$ 352 million in 2021. Adjusted Ebitda went from US$ 1.6 billion to US$ 2.9 billion. Net income grew 40% to $8.4 billion.

R$ 5 trillion It was the financial volume invested by individuals in the accumulated of 2022, according to data released by the Brazilian Association of Financial and Capital Market Entities (Anbima). The figure represents an increase of 17% compared to 2021.

+54.76%

It was the accumulated high of Oi’s shares between Monday (13) and Tuesday (14). For the partner of Matriz Capital Elcio Cardozo, the discharge happens after the company obtains the request for protection against creditors in the USA. “Some of the company’s short-term debts in the US will be suspended from collection, which indicates more time to renegotiate the debts.”

-12%

It was the fall of Méliuz shares between the 8th and 14th of February. According to AVG Capital partner Lucas Almeida, one of the reasons for the write-off was the fact that the company was valued by Banco Votorantim at just R$ 1.3 billion compared to the value of R$ 10 billion in 2021, which discouraged investors for a possible recovery in the value of the asset.