Joost Luiten was eliminated after two days at the Dutch Open in Cromvoirt. The 35-year-old golfer, a two-time winner of the Dutch Open, went round in 72 strokes on Friday just like the day before, exactly on the course average. That puts him in a tie for 86th place for now, with all golfers who needed 143 or more strokes likely not to make the cut.



