Luiss, Gubitosi possible president, Bonomi defeated

The new Luiss board of directors takes shape. According to sources at the highest levels with whom Affaritaliani.it has had discussions, in fact, the president of the Confindustria University should be Luigi Gubitosthe. The former CEO of Tim (and Wind, as well as general director of Rai) succeeds Vincenzo Boccia. A crushing defeat for Carlo Bonomi, therefore. The outgoing president of Viale dell’Astronomia will not be able to sit at the top of the Roman university. And neither will his most trusted Vincenzo Marenghi, who had also cherished the dream of becoming president of the Luiss.

According to what is known to Affari, the other directors should be GGiuliano Amato, Luigi Carbone, Monica Maggioni, Paolo Magri, Antonino Mattarella and Andrea Zoppini. Furthermore, the president of Confindustria Campania will also sit on the Confindustria level Vito Grassi And Barbara Beltrame, former vice president for internationalization. As for Giuliano Amato, the possible prime ministerial candidate of a hypothetical caretaker government adds a new role to his already extensive list of successes. Antonino Mattarella, nephew of the President of the Republic, is country executive of Bank of America Merrill Lynch Italy. Monica Maggioni is a big shot at Rai, while Andrea Zoppini one of the most important Italian jurists, specialized in corporate law. His legal opinion regarding the Vivendi-Tim affair in the sale of the network. Finally, Paolo Magri is Executive Vice President of ISPI and professor of International Relations at Bocconi University.

Still to be defined are the executive vice-president – who, barring any unlikely twists, will be Carlo Bonomi – and the three representatives indicated by the large universities. Marcella Panucci, contrary to what was initially indicated, will not sit on the board of directors Luiss. But it is a safe bet that, given the not exactly idyllic relations with the outgoing president of Confindustria, he is thinking of some form of personal revenge, perhaps accrediting himself as a possible high-level interlocutor in view of the now imminent need to indicate the candidates to the “throne” of Viale dell’Astronomia.

