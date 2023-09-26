Luiss, accountant-president Bonomi’s plan B comes into play. But the students…

Carlo Bonomi he is looking for a new role after Confindustria (presidential mandate expiring), but he scandal erupted after the discovery of degree not obtained it makes things more complicated. The soap opera of the presidency at Luiss, that is, the head of a university, is enriched with new episodes. Including the plot twistpossible, of an appointment to executive vice president if plan A were to fail. The October 7in fact – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – the meeting of the ALuiss association will be held, the promoting body of the Luiss Guido Carli University which holds control over it. This assembly was approved by president Vincenzo Bowl which Bonomi seemed not to want, but who now wishes he wasn’t named as a party to the dispute.

The assembly is decisive because of board of directors the president and vice-president of the ALuiss association are automatically part of the Confindustria university and the Board of Directors elects its own president and executive vice-president “upon designation by ALuiss”. But cwho controls ALuiss? 60% goes to Confindustria, which will be represented at the meeting by…Bonomi. Who – continues Il Fatto – could therefore nominate himself despite the law, desired by the current minister Anna Maria Berniniprecludes anyone without a degree from chairing the boards of directors of Italian universities.

In any case the president-accountant has a plan B which will probably start on October 7th. The path to the presidency precluded – in recent hours all the past presidents of Confindustria have asked him not to continue on this path – the escape route it could be the executive vice presidency. An operational and management role that many believe is more similar to that of a CEO. Confirming the great noise that the affair is causing, An open letter from students is circulating Luiss, addressed to the university board of directors, but also to the minister, in which it is argued that “common sense” would be enough to interpret the law because it is difficult to find “a Formula 1 team manager without a license”.

