His style is now what his attitude used to be on the field: observant and exact. He was positioned as if it were part of the air, until he saw the butterfly that was the ball fly, he grabbed it with his foot as if it were the hand of a wise healer and sent it where he wanted it to be: the foot of a partner or network. He was a footballer without fuss; Now he has let go, as a commentator on current football, before which he is reticent, because he practices the eye of the old football classics, more concerned with the adventure of the ball than of the ball.

Then we listened (also) to the field football on the radio, and we knew that, when they called his name, the fans of the Barça We could expect two events, the beauty or the goal, and it did not matter so much that there was a goal if the magnificent rite of beauty was fulfilled. Whether one thing or the other happened, a deaf and mute wave of admiration rose around him, because what shone in that game was his perfection and his joy, in addition to his respect for the position of others and also for the blows of the opposite.

Now, I say, more is released, and in the Carousel from Dani garrido (whom he treats like a son, because the excellent journalist treats him like a father) is outraged when Barça abandons (so many times) the classic canons, from possession to clothing, and it is not because he wants it not to happen the time, not at all, what he hates is that time passes for the worse.

Respectful of the history of football that he almost baptized, he has Messi as one of the greats, and he jellies him because he must know that he is a continuation of his serious joy at playing, but Don Luis is never seen showing off his patronage. But in these difficult years of his Barça team (and hopefully it will always be Barça for him) he has been the number one fan of the doubtful key player of these indecisive years, to such an extent that one day he improvised a Galician tune (“Don’t go, Messi, that you are going to climb us ”) that he sings like no one else, and that perhaps on this Sunday of his birthday, so 86 well carried, is one of the hymns with which radio that treasures him celebrates the joy of having with us Messi and Don Luis, formerly called Luisito Suarez, the friend of Kubala, from Di Stefano and how Kim of the India, everyone’s friend.