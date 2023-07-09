Milan – Mourning in the football world. He died at the age of 88 Luisito Suarez. This was announced by the Nerazzurri club, who wrote on social media: “The perfect footballer who, with his talent, he has inspired generations. Bye, Louise.”

Born in La Coruna in 1935, he had played from 1970 to 1973 in the Sampdoriatherefore, immediately after, he had started his coaching career in the youth teams of Genoa.

Was the director of the great Inter from Herrera with which he won three league titles, two European Cups and two Intercontinental Cups.

With the Spanish national team he had won the 1964 European Championships and in 1960 he had been elected Golden Ball.

As a coach he led, among others, Inter, Cagliari and Spal, Deportivo La Coruña. As coach of the Spanish Under 21 national team, he was crowned European champion in 1986, beating Italy in the final. He led Spain from 1988 to 1991.

It is a particular day of double mourning and commemoration for Sampdoria. A large photo of the champion in the Sampdoria shirt was published on the club’s Facebook page.

Further down, on the same page, another post recalls the date of birth of Gianluca Vialli, who passed away on 6 January and who would have turned 59 today.

A champion’s life

“If you don’t know what to do, give the ball to Suarez”. Helenio Herrera’s indication to the Inter players was clear: when the ball was hot, he had to pass through Luisito’s feet. A head player even more than a foot player, Suarez in Inter’s perfect definition was the “perfect player who, through his talent, has inspired generations”.

Because Luisito was one of the first modern playmakers in midfield, as well as one of the greatest ever in the role that then belonged to big names like Pirlo and Xavi, just to stay with more recent years. Not only that, he also became one of the first big transfer market hits.

Born in 1935, Suarez made his debut with Deportivo La Coruna, a team from his hometown, before moving to Barcelona in 1954, where, with Helenio Herrera on the bench, he won two Spanish championships and a Cup of Fairs, as well as the Ballon d’Or in 1960 But his transfer caused a sensation, because in 1961 he moved to Angelo Moratti’s Inter who spent 300 million lire to ensure the geometry of the midfielder. To understand the extent, the Blaugrana used the proceeds to complete the construction of the Camp Nou stadium.

In Milan he found Herrera again, but above all he became the central pivot of a team that went down in history with the nursery rhyme that begins with ‘Sarti, Burgnich, Facchetti’ and ends with ‘Suarez and Corso’. But Suarez was much more than a number 10, as Herrera himself explained on the day of the presentation: “He has the speed of Bicicli, the dribble of Corso, the strength of Lindskog, the dribbling of Sivori, the shooting of Altafini”.

A total player, who led Inter to win three championships, two European Cups and two Intercontinental Cups, before ending his career as a player at Sampdoria in 1973.

Hanging up his boots, he tried to convey his idea of ​​football even as a coach, leading from the bench among others Cagliari, Spal, Como and the Spanish national team, as well as Inter in three different periods: first in 1974/75 then in 1992 and finally for a few months in 1995. He then also entered the Nerazzurri management with the arrival of Massimo Moratti at the helm of the club, in ideal continuity with his father Angelo, with roles as observer and manager: among others, he signed also the blow Ronaldo.

The condolences of the FIGC

“A monument of Italian and international football is going away. He gave pearls of beauty to all fans, inspiring generations of football players and fans”. Thus the president of the Football Federation, Gabriele Gravina, in a note expresses the condolences of the FIGC for the death of Luis Suarez.