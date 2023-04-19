Culiacán.- “Yes, we would like to make ‘President Requested'”, was the emphatic response of the content creator Luis Ángel Torres Hernández when asked by DEBATE if he will interview presidential politicians heading to the 2024 elections.

It was during the inauguration of the ‘Summit’ conference cycle where the best known on YouTube as Luisito Rey said that he wants to have characters like Claudia Sheinbaum, Adán Augusto, among others, on his broadcast channels..

The former member of the Werevertumorro Crew was emphatic that they do not want to interview only politicians from one party or political current, because “the intention is to have as many as possible.”

Luisito Rey added that in the last presidential elections he could not count on the presence of Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), but he hopes that the next period will be possible, although it was not clear if he seeks to face the president or was referring to the future candidate or brunette candidate.

“We really want to interview everyone, last time it was not possible with AMLO, we hope that this time it will be possible. Hopefully,” he said.

invited to Sinaloa

Regarding the event held at the Culiacán Botanical Garden, Sinaloa, he said he “feels very good” for sharing the stage with professionals with much more experience than him.

“At the end of the day it gives a plus that it is free (…) the opening of having more information and knowing different profiles”, for Luisito Rey it was the highlight of the conferences.

On another issue, he recommended that social network entrepreneurs take the first step and be consistent to achieve their goals, it is a matter of “opening an email,” he said.

The youtuber clarified that it is the second time he has visited Sinaloa, a place where he has already traveled to Altataone of the most popular beaches for the inhabitants of Culiacán.