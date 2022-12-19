After Argentina’s victory over France in the Qatar 2022 World Cup final, the reporter from latin designated to cover the event went to the stadium where the match was being debated to interview the audience that witnessed the goals by Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé. At the end, the professional met Luisito Communicatesa well-known traveling YouTuber who captured the most critical moments of the World Cup on social networks.

What did the journalist say to Luisito Comunica?

They both had a conversation and, obviously, they were very excited about the goals that the blue and whites scored, so the Mexican could not limit his words, launching a strong live commentary. Faced with the pressure of the moment, the journalist became nervous and asked him to control himself: “No! Luisito, we are live for Peru and it is open television. I ask you to limit ourselves a little bit”.

Luisito Comunica responds after ‘salting’ matches in the World Cup

Netizens noticed that when Luisito Comunica witnessed a match in the Qatar World Cup, the team that the youtuber supported lost, for which they assured that he “salted” the footballers. They asked him not to attend any more soccer matches, but he had a peculiar response: “An apology to all of Latin America for bringing bad luck.”