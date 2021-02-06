The Mexican youtuber Luisito Comunica denounced on social networks that he suffered the theft of their cell phones when he was leaving his country from the airport in Mexico City.

Through their stories of Instagram, the influencer shared a series of videos where he told how he experienced the theft. In the clips uploaded this February 5, he showed some discomfort when he noticed that the equipment was stolen from his suitcase.

He said he decided to pack the two cell phones before being taken to the boarding area. Later, he addressed a American Airlines flight.

“It’s a little funny. I won’t judge them if they laugh. And I was robbed at the airport in Mexico. I’m almost sure, ”said the Mexican youtuber.

Luisito Comunica tells details of the theft

Luisito Communicates He commented that he carried two cell phones in case they were lost or stolen at any time. For this reason, he decided to keep them in a bag inside his suitcase.

After reaching his destination, he realized that the mobiles were not found. What’s more, the alleged thief would have left him a used cell phone.

“I told them that I was going to carry several phones in case they robbed me. I had kept them in this bag. Well, what do you think, it’s not there. And on top of that they left me this phone, “added the influencer.

On the other hand, the Mexican asked the airport and the airline for honesty to explain what happened.

