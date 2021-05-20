This May 19, Luisito Comunica became a trend due to a complaint he made on social networks after receiving a fine of more than 6,000 pesos for “using your phone” in the Mexico City International Airport (AICM), while waiting for his suitcase on his return from a trip to the United States.

The popular youtuber considered this fact as an abuse of authority and did not hesitate to share these irregularities with all his Instagram followers.

In the videos, a policeman is observed who on several occasions asks him to keep his phone or “it would be more serious.” Luisito Comunica accused that this same authority told him “I know who you are and I’m going to fine you.”

“When the fine process began, I was not recording yet, I was sending a message” he wrote in one of his stories on Instagram.

The influencer The Mexican mentioned that at the beginning, according to the policeman, the penalty was 18,000 dollars, and considered that “he said that amount to intimidate him.” “The funny thing is that I have to pay in cash,” he explained.

“How absurd was all this, it was completely personal and with abuse of power. They just fined me, “he said.

Finally, he agreed to pay the fine in cash because they were not receiving card payments.

Luisito Comunica, latest news:

