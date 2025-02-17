The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has convened on Monday the selective process to cover the management positions of six centers of the Cervantes Institute abroad, including that of Los Angeles, which until the end of December was in charge of Luisgé Martín. … The writer and philologist, appointed in June 2022, left the center’s management at the end of December, according to sources from the Institute, because he has other projects, to devote himself to his “literary interests.” Luisgé Martín’s appointment caused some controversy in his day due to his proximity to Pedro Sánchez. Before arriving at Cervantes, he had spent three years as an advisor at the government’s president, writing speeches for Sánchez.

Luisgé Martín leaves the center of Cervantes two and a half years after announcing his appointment, without reaching the five -year cycle that the directors of these centers usually meet that the Institute has distributed throughout the world. It is an unwritten norm, clarifies the Cervantes. “The writers do not always exhaust those five years.” The exterior intention is to cover this place immediately, which in administrative language is three or four months. Meanwhile, as has been happening since the beginning of the year, it will be the director of Cervantes in New York who coordinates these activities.

The next director of the center of Los Angeles will charge 162,032 euros a year and will have to prove a good knowledge of English as well as accredited experience in management positions related to teaching or cultural management. Some of these demands were questioned in the case of Luisgé Martín by the Popular Party. In a parliamentary question, the main opposition party asked how the director of the center had accredited his knowledge of English. “The basic status of the public employee establishes that the designation of the management personnel will attend at the beginning of merit and capacity and criteria of suitability,” the Executive was limited to.

The PP also questioned the budget for the Los Angeles delegation and the type of activities held there. Exteriors defended that since its inauguration in December 2022, “and for 2023, the Cervantes Institute in the city of Los Angeles has settled the necessary bases and alliances for its effectively commissioning.” The initial expenses budget in 2023 amounted to a total of 1.5 million euros. «The Institute has been organizing cultural activities related to music, theater and literature with the participation of outstanding figures of the Spanish cultural scene, to which we must add an abundant programming related to cinema, digital diplomacy, comics or art ».

In addition to the center of Los Angeles, exterior has launched the selective processes to cover the Manchester addresses (164,060 euros), Recife (99,684 euros), Albuquerque (127,451 euros), Curitiba (99,684 euros) and Tunisia (76,179 euros). This Monday the Cervantes has also made public that ten directors of outdoor centers change their destination. Pedro Eusebio Cuesta (current director of Manchester), will direct the center of Bordeaux; Carlos Ortega (Hamburg) will pass to Tetuán; Francisco Oda (Tetuán), to Lyón; Raquel Romero (Brasilia), downtown Salvador de Bahía and Isabel Cervera (Beijing), Shanghai. In addition, Rosa Sánchez-Casado (Recife), will be the director of Brasilia; Silvia Rodríguez Grijalba (Albuquerque) will direct the center of Hamburg; Immaculate González Puy (Shanghai), that of Beijing; Coral Martínez (Sydney), the center of Athens and Germinal Gil de Gracia (Tunisia), that of Sydney. Transfers will be effective as of September.