After two days of agony, the 69-year-old woman, Lucia Spreafico, died after being hit by a pirate car and abandoned on the street on June 24th.

She passed away this afternoon Luisa Spreaficothe woman who was hit by a hit-and-run car last Monday in the municipality of Galbiate, in the province of Lecco. The news was given by the doctors of the hospital’s intensive care unit Alessandro Manzoni of Lecco, where the woman had been hospitalized in serious condition for two days. After a period of observation, she was definitively declared brain dead.

Woman hit by hit-and-run driver

The accident

Luisa Spreafico was the president of the Third Age Movement, retired and parish volunteer. Together with her husband, Alessandro Buttaused to organize cultural trips by virtue of her great passion for art.

On the day of the accident, which occurred on Monday 24 June, the woman was in Galbiate, in the hamlet of Bartesateand more precisely in Colle Brianza Street. The impact with which the pirate car hit the 69-year-old was of considerable force: the woman, once thrown to the ground, ended up under the guardrail. And she had never recovered since then.

The hit-and-run driver who hit the poor victim did not stop to provide him with the necessary assistance and ran away. Some passers-by raised the alarm after finding the woman dying on the street. The health workers, who promptly intervened, immediately detected the very serious conditions the woman was in. In addition to multiple traumas and serious injuries, Luisa Spreafico was also in cardiovascular arrest.

She was subjected to a delicate emergency operation to try to reduce the various fractures and traumas, the doctors had to do this afternoon declare his death. The brain injuries reported were too serious.

At the moment, the images recorded by the surveillance cameras are being examined by investigators. The Galbiate police officers, after having carried out the appropriate investigations at the accident site, identified the hit-and-run driver who mowed down the woman. He is currently being sued by road homicide, failure to provide assistance and escape.

The condolences of the entire Galbiate community for the passing of Luisa Spreafico

The entire community of Galbiate is disappointed and deeply saddened by the passing of Luisa Spreafico. Spokesperson for the general dismay with which the sad news was received was the mayor of Galbiate, Pier Giovanni Montanelli.

The man, deeply moved by the adverse fate that befell his fellow citizen, forcefully underlined his bitterness with the following words:

“Sometimes in the City Council they ask us what “major works” are planned for the future. Personally, I feel like saying that before asphalt, concrete and useless monuments, it would be appropriate to conserve, if not actually rebuild in some cases, that social fabric that has made our territory and our nation great. To all the people to whom Mrs. Luisa was dear, to her relatives, in particular to the relatives living in Galbiate that I know, my most sincere condolences and that of the municipal administration”.