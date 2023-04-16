Dhe climate activist Luisa Neubauer from the Fridays for Future movement sees Germany on a dramatic path towards global warming if the federal government sticks with the current climate protection measures. “Current calculations show that we are on a 4.4 degree path in Germany,” said Neubauer to the editorial network Germany.

Neubauer criticized the federal government’s most recent climate resolutions as a “turnaround”. Since 2019, there has been a steady improvement in climate policy due to the pressure from Fridays for Future. “Now we are seeing that at the height of the escalation of the climate crisis, the government decides to abandon core elements of Germany’s most important climate protection law,” said Neubauer, referring to the reform of the climate protection law that had been decided.

In the federal government, the trend has prevailed to continuously present new compromises that fall below the 1.5 degree limit. Neubauer called for “radical and rapid climate protection” from the governing parties and at the same time called on civil society and business to get involved in more climate protection.