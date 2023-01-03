Home page politics

Climate activist Luisa Neubauer in Lützerath at the Garzweiler opencast mine. (Archive image) © David Young/dpa

Lützerath is to be evacuated soon. Now climate activist Luisa Neubauer intervenes – and raises serious allegations against the Greens.

Cologne – In Lützerath The conflict escalates further: RWE wants to demolish the place, around 100 activists want to prevent this and occupy the place illegally. It is currently happening again and again minor scuffles with the police in Lützerath. Now climate activist Luisa Neubauer is also getting involved. She uses Twitter to call for the defense of the village at the Garzweiler opencast mine – and in doing so she is harsh with her own party, the Greens. Especially NRW Economics Minister Mona Neubauer and Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck get their fat off.

Luisa Neubauer: The Greens make “a big mistake” in Lützerath

“In Lützerath begins the evacuation. The Greens are making a big mistake with that,” writes Neubauer. “The Greens (Habeck & Neubaur) based their decision against Lützerath on figures provided by RWE come. The numbers are also supposed to prove “climate benefits” in the sense of the Greens, but are demonstrably wrong.”

Five villages saved – but Lützerath is sacrificed

Neubaur and Habeck had agreed with RWE on the early NRW coal phase-out in 2030. For that, the five places Keyenberg, Berverath, Kuckum, Ober- and Unterwestrich saved from demolition. But Lützerath is sacrificed. Just a few weeks ago, Mona Neubaur argued that the demolition of the site was unavoidable from the point of view of energy policy and open-pit mining planning.

That, however refutes a study on the Garzweiler opencast mine, in which scientists from the Europa-Universität Flensburg, the TU Berlin and the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW) are involved, among others. According to this, the lignite under Lützerath is not needed to ensure the energy supply in Germany.

RWE: “Notoriously unbelievable coal company”

Luisa Neubauer comments on Twitter: “In the case of Lützerath, it is suddenly top Green politicians who base fundamental decisions on refuted figures from a notoriously unbelievable coal company.” The “deal between the Greens and RWE” should be considered a fair compromise, the the climate movement must like it, but the deal is the infiltration of a compromise, according to Neubauer.

Because the basic compromise that the government has to stick to is the Paris climate agreement and the 1.5 degree target. “In order for DE to make its fair contribution, the amount of coal that is still burned in DE must be drastically reduced,” writes the climate activist. Lützerath is therefore also referred to as the German 1.5 degree limit.

Neubauer wants to defend Lützerath against eviction

“In short, the Greens have taken a goal of the climate movement (coal phase-out 2030), completely gutted (by cramming the period up to 2030 with burning coal so much that more CO2 is produced than without a deal) and are now calling on the climate movement to clap” , Neubauer is outraged.

At the end of the Twitter thread, she calls for the defense of Lützerath: “Anyone who wants social peace and climate protection will campaign politically for a moratorium on the clearance of Lützerath – or defend the village with us. Every day counts, it’s 2023 and we don’t have another village to lose. See you in Lützerath.”

The tweet was shared hundreds of times within two hours. (pen)