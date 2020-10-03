Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus. Climate activist Luisa Neubauer takes the news mockingly – but then reacts seriously.

Munich – A message dominated the news landscape and many Twitter discussions on Friday morning: Donald Trump was tested positive for the coronavirus *. The Fridays For Future activist Luisa Neubauer obviously had to smile at first when she heard that.

Donald Trump tested positive for Corona: Luisa Neubauer first scoffs – then she rows back

“And the corners of the mouth twitch all over the world. But of course he’ll get out safely, there shouldn’t be a shortage of disinfectants in the White House, ”she tweeted. Neubauer was playing on a statement Donald Trumps on. At the beginning of the pandemic, Trump had given the tip to inject disinfectants as a prevention against corona infection. He later claimed he meant the statement ironically.

The Guardian, for example, has researched fact checks. Regardless of this: You don’t want anyone to suffer from a virus. It helps when presidents accept science and universal human rights. https://t.co/o6wEPpyjTq – Luisa Neubauer (@Luisamneubauer) October 2, 2020

A lot of people gathered on Friday under the hashtag #TrumpHasCovid Tweets, over 544,000 articles (as of October 2, 1:05 p.m.). Neubauer’s comment was also taken up in the debate. The 23-year-old was accused of a lack of humanity, after all, it was about Donald Trump’s health.

Corona: Trump is positive – Neubauer makes it clear: “You don’t want anyone …”

Shortly after her first tweet, she responded Climate activist again and made it clear: “Nobody wants to suffer from a virus. It helps when presidents accept science and universal human rights. ”Donald Trump initially did not take the corona pandemic seriously.

“We have it completely under control. It is a person who is from China and we are in control of it. Everything will be fine, “said Trump on 22nd of January in a CNB interview. The day before, the first corona case in the USA became known.

Corona downplayers and mask refusers: Donald Trump is now infected himself

“You know that in April it supposedly dies with the hotter weather. And this is a wonderful date to look forward to, ”he said on February 10 in the Fox Business Interview. Then waved Trump suddenly changed and claimed in a press briefing on March 17th that I recognized the danger early on: “I always knew that this was a pandemic. I felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic. “

Trump also did not consider wearing masks to be necessary. Still with the TV debate against competitor Joe Biden * – two days before his positive test result – he mocked Biden and wearing a mask. In view of these statements by Trump on the corona pandemic, Neubauer seems to have canceled the tweet. However, it should not be forgotten that it is definitely not clear whether Trump will “get out safely” – especially in view of the fact that Donald Trump, at the age of 74, belongs to the corona risk group *.

Whether too Joe Biden could be infected by contact during the TV duel is still open. Also how the further Election campaign change * remains to be seen.