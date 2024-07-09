The Secretary of the Interior, Luisa Maria Alcalde Lujanrevealed that will search move from the presidential cabinet at the end of the six-year term of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, to the party presidency Brunette.

Luisa María Alcalde herself shared on her social networks a fragment of a journalistic interview in which she confirmed her interest in becoming the president of the party that will renew its governing bodies in the coming weeks.

“For me It would be an honor to be able to preside over Morenato work on consolidating the party, so that it becomes a tool that lasts for many more years, a tool for struggle, for defense, for justice, for democracy, for the rights of all,” he said on the program Los Periodistas.

The mayor spoke about the growth of the cherry-colored party in its 13 years of existence and argued for the need to “take care of it” so that it does not alienate the people.

Luisa Maria Mayor is one of the founders of Morenasince its formation as a civil association in 2011, a period in which it served as youth coordinator. Later, the current Secretary of the Interior participated as the image of that party in the commercials.

At the end of the LXII Legislature (2012 to 2015), Alcalde Luján was part of the first Morena bench in the Chamber of Deputies, after the organization obtained its registration as a national party.

In the coming weeks, on a date yet to be determined, the National Congress of the Morena party will meet with state councilors and representatives of the committees of Mexicans Abroad. At this congress, the national councilors and the National Executive Committee, including the person who will preside over it, will be elected.

