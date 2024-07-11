The path is clear for Luisa María Alcalde Luján to be the next president of Morena. The rest are details of a process that is scheduled for the second half of September, no later than that because the current leader of the ruling party, Mario Delgado, will begin as Secretary of Education on October 1 and his mandate, like that of the general secretary, Citlalli Hernández, was already in a time of extension. It is still being considered whether the succession will be decided by a survey, something widely used in the 4T party, or by holding a congress. Although other names are floating around, two women were in the lead for this goal, that of the current Secretary of the Interior, Alcalde, and that of Citlalli Hernández. The second has already cleared the way for the first with her congratulations. Everything seems to be resolved within the party. Mario Delgado has also welcomed the fact that Alcalde has dared to take that step.

After the elections, the major parties must decide their immediate future and Morena is the one that is making the least noise. Nothing to do with the convulsions that were experienced when Mario Delgado was elected. On this occasion, the negotiations between families seem to have brought internal calm and Luisa María Alcalde is making her way to command the Morena supporters without major dissent. The Secretary of the Interior was very young when the Obradorist movement became a party and was ready to win the 2012 elections. But she was already there, singing the electoral songs of Morena, a party to which her family also belongs. Her mother, Bertha Luján, has been the general secretary of Morena and continues to have a strong influence in the party.

Nothing is known yet about who could take over as general secretary, although the name of Jesús Ramírez, López Obrador’s spokesman, has come up in political circles. Ramírez’s future is uncertain because he is not on the best of terms with the president-elect, nor with other big names in the party, according to sources familiar with the matter. He is linked to the fall of Omar García Harfuch, Sheinbaum’s man for the Mexico City electoral poster. It was Clara Brugada who won that position.

The Morena pedigree of Mayor Luján, a graduate in Law from UNAM and with a master’s degree from Berkeley (California), led her to occupy the Secretary of Labor in López Obrador’s cabinet and later that of the Interior, where she still works. But her origins are in the youth of the party, in the very creation of the movement. Thursday after Thursday, when the president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum, announced in recent weeks the names of her future government, Luisa María’s did not appear. Rumors soon arose that her place would be in the party. In her nomination, she has already outlined some of the tasks to be developed as head of the militancy. She wants the party to bring together “different currents of thought and cultures,” which characterized its formation, she has assured. Morena has prohibited internal currents in its statutes, but there are some, as everywhere, only now they seem calm. The elections have been won and the heads of the families have a guaranteed position in the Government or in the legislative chambers.

The mayor has also pointed out the need for the party to establish its postulates, define its principles and values, “land,” he said, what they call “Mexican humanism,” which Claudia Sheinbaum and López Obrador mention so much. Even determining what Obradorism itself is. One of the risks of a young party like this is to guarantee its mechanism beyond the figure of the leader, and the president has been the undisputed voice of command during this time. He was the one who designed the model for his own succession and made sure that peace reigned when the polls gave the winner who should aspire to the presidency. Not easy, parties break down in processes like that. And Morena slipped, but managed to stay firm. The overwhelming result in its favor in the last elections has helped to heal the wounds that were still open.

Sheinbaum, for her part, said on Wednesday that she has “the best of opinions” from both Mayor Luján and Citlalli Hernández. Also from Mario Delgado, to whom she always gives his share of responsibility in everything the party has won from 2020 to date, when they have won the majority of the States that they have been contesting in successive elections. “The party will now have to define whether it wants a survey or a congress.” She says she is apart from these internal discussions and assures that “it will mark a clear distance between the Government and the party.” “In Morena there is a lot of unity and plurality, it is good that there is no single thought and that it is discussed, that means that the party is alive and that people are respected.” “Look at what is happening in the PRI and the PAN,” she said, referring to the internal tensions for the replacement of their leaders.

The president-elect has assured that she will only participate in the public events of the Morena succession if she is invited “for a little while,” but that she has no intention of giving an opinion or voting, “that is a matter for the membership.” Sheinbaum has described what has happened with Morena in such a short time as a “historical phenomenon,” in which it has consolidated itself as a party and won two elections and the majority of the States, so that it now has enormous power throughout the country. “The new leadership must strengthen it as a party and work together with the government.” Although separately.

