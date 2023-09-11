This Monday, September 11, Luisa María Alcalde, Secretary of the Interior of Mexico, heads the morning conference of the Government of Mexico, which is generally led by the President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

This will be the first time that Luisa María Alcalde leads the morning conference on behalf of López Obrador in the Treasury Room of the National Palace.

The reason is that President López Obrador is on tour in Santiago, Chile, where he attends the official ceremony to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the coup against President Salvador Allende.

As a result, Alcalde will take responsibility for communicating updates from the federal government to the media and the general public.

As Secretary of the Interior, Luisa María Alcalde is known for her active participation in the President’s morning conferences and has played an important role in the López Obrador administration.

Her experience as Secretary of Labor has prepared her to lead these types of events and effectively communicate government policies and decisions.

The official highlighted this Monday that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s tour of Colombia and Chile has been successful.

Haven’t you checked out Amazon? Look at THIS LINK their best products.