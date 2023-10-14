Luisa González’s life is full steam ahead. She got married at 15, had a child at 16 and divorced at 22. In her youth she had already experienced what the rest of the people do in their entire lives. At 45, after a long and silent political path away from the spotlight, she can become the first elected president in the history of Ecuador.

He doesn’t have much charisma, everything went to Rafael Correa, his mentor. Being chosen by the former president, a politician with a bully character and authoritarian manner, who is loved or hated, is her greatest strength, but also an enormous weakness. She has assured him of a good base of voters who want Correismo back — she won easily in the first round — but she is opposing half the country, which the last thing it wants is the return of “21st century socialism.”

Luisa González during her campaign closing, in Guayaquil, on October 12, 2023. Citizen Revolution (EFE/Citizen Revolution)

González now ends his rallies with phrases from Che Guevara. It wasn’t always like this. He started in 2007 as a substitute assemblyman for the right-wing and neoliberal Social Christian Party (PSC). However, at 30 his career was going to take a turn. He ended up in public administration with Correa, where he arrived by faith. She, a fervent Christian, was dazzled by socialism with Christian sources that he promulgated.

A lawyer by profession, with a postgraduate degree in economics from the Complutense University of Madrid, she appeals to those nostalgic for the Correa era, when the homicide rate was five times lower than the current one and there was a boom in oil and other raw materials that They lifted millions of Ecuadorians out of poverty. Although she has said that she will not offer a pardon to the former president — he lives in exile in Belgium due to an eight-year prison sentence for bribery in the Odebrecht case that he considers political persecution — she assures that she will name him the main advisor of he. Many believe that it is actually a strategy to get him to return to the country and run for president again in 2025.

It is said that she was born by mistake in Quito, where her parents were on vacation when the birth occurred. He grew up in Manabí, in a tropical climate. Precisely in that region she was an assembly member—not a brilliant nor especially productive one, according to records—until the current president, Guillermo Lasso, dissolved the Assembly to avoid an impeachment trial. Then it was time for the Citizen Revolution Movement to elect a candidate. The first option was Jorge Glass, but he also spent five years in prison for Odebrecht and did not have the strength to embark on an adventure like this. Then the name of Luisa González came up, who had waited patiently all these years for her time to come.

Luisa González, during an interview. Aggi Garduño

If he manages to win – the polls show Daniel Noboa, his opponent, slightly ahead – he will face one of the toughest moments that Ecuador has experienced in its history. Drug trafficking has infiltrated the police and institutions and has caused a deep security crisis in a country that boasted of being a relatively peaceful island in a turbulent South America. Prisons and ports are in the hands of local organized gangs connected to mafias in Mexico and Colombia. Prisons are run by those same groups, who decide who lives and who dies there. All of this was widely known in the region, but the murder at the hands of Colombian hitmen of another presidential candidate, Fernando Villavicencio, a journalist who had denounced the power of the drug cartels, revealed to the world the depth of a crisis that was not known. saw it coming.

Villavicencio’s death has caused candidates to limit their public appearances. González is wearing a bulletproof vest and his security has been increased since he received death threats in September. His message has been tough against organized crime that has declared war on the State. She has boasted about the arrest of several criminal leaders when she whispered in the ear of Correa, who governed three consecutive terms, between 2007 and 2017. Her concrete promise is to militarize prisons, customs and ports and promote community police. In the others, the regulatory ones, she will apply a severe purge.

One of his most controversial promises has been to use 2.5 billion dollars of the country’s 9,300 million international reserves to allocate them to public spending. On the other hand, many felt relief when he announced that he would not touch the dollarization that was imposed in 2000. What’s more, he said he wanted to strengthen it. He wants to lower interest rates, democratize access to public banking financial resources and protect consumers more.

González has proven to have a sense of smell, or let’s call it the gift of opportunity. Correa handed over the presidency to Lenín Moreno, one of his faithful, who, however, abandoned the entire Correísta ideology and acted on his own, without anyone intervening — a story that we have seen repeated since the first sun of humanity. It was her turn to choose and she was faithful to the leader, the patriarch. It seemed like the thorniest path, but in the long run it was what brought her here. This is her moment, now or never.

Luisa González, during a campaign event. KAREN TORO (REUTERS)

Many will not consider her a feminist for being against abortion even in cases of rape, but she has insisted on the need to create spaces without sexual violence in the workplace and establish a basic economic income for women who suffer gender violence. She also has in mind creating a unit of police women to investigate femicides.

He likes the Mexican Morena movement, led by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Lula da Silva and Cristina Fernández de Kirchner. She plays the card of being an ordinary citizen who faces the son of a tycoon who leads a banana empire. She will not be well known or a speaker to remember, but on her shoulders falls the entire apparatus of a movement that she wants to return to power after two governments that she considers failed.

In one of his last rallies, he said dramatically: “In this election we are risking our lives.” Then he took a breath, and added: “Until victory always!” González has it in his power to return the country to a past that is difficult to remember with this fog.

