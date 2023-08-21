Luisa González is the bet of Revolución Ciudadana, the movement of former President Rafael Correa, to return to power in Ecuador. She was the favorite in the polls, thanks to the best moment of correísmo in recent years, she was the only woman among the eight presidential binomials. González grew up in Chone, a coastal city that is in the province of Manabí, the third most important in terms of electoral weight. There 1.25 million people vote and it is where Correísmo has the greatest political influence. Although her figure was not well known until Correa pointed her out as her candidate, González (45 years old) has developed her entire career in the public sector.

The candidate who passed in first place this Sunday for the second round of October is a lawyer by profession but has served as Vice Minister of Tourism Management, Vice Consul of Ecuador in Madrid, National Secretary of Public Administration or secretary of the presidential office. All these positions she held during the Government of Rafael Correa. “I was the head of the ministers, I reviewed the budget execution, the works”, she has said on several occasions in the campaign to reaffirm her experience in managing public institutions “Of all the candidates, who knows how the public sector works ? Me,” she replies.

Despite his management, the politician assured in an interview with EL PAÍS that Rafael Correa would be his main adviser virtually, since the former president has resided in Belgium since 2017 and cannot return to Ecuador because he would be arrested for a corruption conviction that weighs heavily. against him. “Who can better manage the economy of a country if not Rafael Correa, who has already demonstrated it?” he asks himself.

Luisa González, upon arrival at a polling station in Canuto, Ecuador. SANTIAGO ARCOS (REUTERS)

His last position was as an assemblyman for the Citizen Revolution of the Parliament dissolved by President Guillermo Lasso on May 17. It was there that he acquired a more visible role for his constant defense of Rafael Correa and former Vice President Jorge Glas, both sentenced. She was also made aware of her positions on issues that generated a serious debate on laws such as abortion for rape, where she appeared in plenary session of the Assembly with a blue handkerchief, which is used by ultra-conservative movements that have called themselves pro-life. . González, although she defines herself as a leftist, is against abortion and has assured this campaign that nothing will change her mind.

The candidate has campaigned without a bulletproof vest, despite the delicate security situation throughout the country. “The first one who takes care of me is God. Christ is the one who takes care of me at every step”, says the aspirant to govern a secular State. Her presidential candidate is Andrés Arauz, an economist who was the party’s presidential option in 2021. Although he faced Guillermo Lasso in the second round, he lost to the current president. Both always appear under the figure of Correa, the omnipresent character of the electoral campaign, which is why the motto they have repeated the most is: “We already did it.”

Subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS America and receive all the key information on current affairs in the region