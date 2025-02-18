They are available, these curious throws, in which even the throwers look a little incredulously when the ball actually goes online. With such a litter-a three-way, which was moved from the movement, forced and narrowly defended by the time expiring-Luisa Geiselsöder of the German national team helped the last qualification game before the European Championship in June to the last minute victory against Greece (67:64). The ball crashed into the board, then went online. Subsequently, Geiselsöder looked at the bank, visibly amused: it was not a picture bookstore that she had just delivered, but a more game -decisive one: “I knew that it was a bold litter, but when I threw it, he was really felt. When I let go of the ball, I thought that he would either go against the board or somewhere else – luckily it went in. ”Although the four organizers of Germany, Greece, Italy and the Czech Republic are already qualified, but still played in a group Points for the world rankings. The victory also had a good feeling for upcoming tasks.

The fact that the 1.93 meter -tall hostage base is on the triple line and can also stop picture bookstore is a sign of how much the center player, born in Ansbach and trained in Nördlingen, has developed in recent years. And certainly one of the reasons, which is why, with a delay of almost four and a half years, the American Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) is knocking.

“I’m very happy because I have been waiting for it for so long and always came in between,” says Luisa Geiselsöder on the phone. She grins into the camera, you can take the joy from a distance. She would have had every reason to lose hope. In the summer of 2020, the then 20-year-old will be drafted for the first time. Covid pandemic and an injury are moving its US plans, in 2022 Dallas gives up her rights. Geiselsöder sets up in the La Boulangère Wonderligue, the French first league. In 2023 she moved to the Cup winner Basket Land, developing into an important support there. Last season she came to eleven points and eight rebounds per game, scores under the basket, but also from the outside.

The dream of the American professional league was never gone despite all the setbacks, now the time seems to come

However, the thought of the WNBA does not let go. “The dream was never gone. I just waited for the moment when I can go in with full trust. ”The fact that her trainer granted her a lot of freedom and tailored to her had it mature. “She allowed me to grow into the role of the leading player.” She also draws her self -confidence from the Olympic Games in the summer of 2024. There, the Germans meet the team, the toughest opponents of the tournament. The game goes to the United States, but it is still crucial for hostage bodies. “I noticed that I can keep up. That I can compete with the best players in the world – that gave me a lot of confidence. ”

And let them go into the view of the American clubs: Last year, various WNBA clubs came up with them, she says on the phone. Curt Miller, General Manager of Dallas Wings, was able to convince her of his concept. “We have known each other for a long time. And his plan sounded perfect. ”Miller wants to rely on a strong defense – just like on a completely new team, in which Geiselsöder may also take responsibility one day. The Wings are in transition, not only national team colleague Satou Sabally left the club after an unsuccessful season, also center player Kalani Brown.

This gap could fill the 1.93 meter tall Geiselsöder – if it survived the two weeks in the training camp. Because an invitation to the camp does not guarantee a place in the squad. “You can fly out every day. And when you survive the camp, you can still be traded. “So Geiselsöder is not nervous:” I have nothing to lose. “Does she assume that it could work? Clearly yes: “There are many gaps, especially in the large position, so the chances are very good.”

She will continue to be active in Europe: “I love the European leagues. In addition, the WNBA content is not enough to just play in one country. ”As a newcomer, it would earn about $ 70,000, in Europe you could take significantly more in Europe. It is unclear where exactly she will play on the old continent: Your contract with Basket Land expires after this season. “I am open to everything. I love France, but I could also imagine playing in another country. ”Only Germany is not an option: The level of the DBBL is still lagging behind that of the French, Spanish and Turkish leagues. What she has planned, however: participation in the Euro Basket, which takes place in June, parallel to the WNBA season. “Dallas would release me for the European Championship – that was also one of the reasons why I chose the club.”