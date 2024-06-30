Luisa Almaguer is expressive. She cannot hide with words or gestures the indignation caused by the social injustices that she perceives in her environment. She herself has been in danger. In 2019, she published Mataronomatar, a theme that has accompanied her in all her performances with which she tries to reflect on the violence suffered by transgender women. ”In Mexico, men are the ones who kill trans women,” she states forcefully. The singer is one of the buoyant voices that elevate the always vibrant cultural scene of Mexico City. She attends EL PAÍS on a central terrace in the capital, where she talks about her new album, Weyesand reflects on identities, the struggle of the LGTBI+ movement and her surprising on-stage collaboration with Gorillaz and Blur singer Damon Albarn.

Almaguer (Mexico City, 32 years old) likes to sing, get on stage to perform and talk to the audience. “The microphone and the stage were something I feel like I was born with,” he says. Although he has always had the support of his parents in his home, he knows the cruelty from outside very closely. “Being trans definitely politicizes you, they put you in a place where you realize everything that is wrong and that your life is really in danger because of the structure and the way the world is arranged.” And he highlights that concept, that of danger. In Mexico, being a woman and trans can cost your life. From 2008 to 2023, 701 trans people were murdered in the country, according to data from the international organization Transrespect. Only Brazil exceeded that tough figure.

The singer has become a victim of social violence on numerous occasions and that has inspired some of her lyrics, but she says that she has never tried to consider herself a protest singer. “I try to be very intuitive when I make music, be very honest with myself, try to get to what I want to say.” […] I neither consider myself nor believe I am an activist. I am a singer, and because of the characteristics that this singer has, political readings or interpretations and so on definitely filter through there. I think she is fine, but I am never fully aware of that,” says Luisa, with a naturally hoarse voice.

Almaguer’s career has included a few acting roles and flirtations in the modeling industry. But music continues to knock on her door. She casually released her most played song, Rooftopan experimental cumbia that has more than 150,000 views on YouTube. Now he seeks to turn that situation around by taking up that genre again Mariaa new cumbia to close their album.

Inspiration in a short writing

Love has been the river through which Almaguer’s art has flowed. A while ago he sent a message to a boy on WhatsApp asking for sincerity. The answer led to a sea of ​​doubts for the singer. “This bastard didn’t bother me,” she confesses. She claims that being trans was what influenced that boy’s behavior. Something common in his daily life. The text of that message later became the handwriting of Dudethe first preview of Weyes, a nine-song experimental album released on June 19.

When she started singing in her first projects, she felt anguish over the deep sound of her voice. “For me it was a problem in some way, because I did not pass and will never pass as a cisgender woman the moment I open my mouth and speak, because I have a very deep voice,” she says. Almaguer fakes her voice to make it higher in such everyday moments as getting into a taxi or thanking a waiter. She stays alert, all in order to avoid comments that she feels are disrespectful. She also tried to touch up her voice in her musical beginnings, putting some computer effects on it to make it sound higher (“40,000 filters and pedals,” she exaggerates). Almaguer even investigated vocal cord operations that are performed in South Korea. “It’s good that I never touched my voice and that I never did anything to feminize it, much less, because now I understand it as my main tool.”

He started performing in 2013 and his first album, Mataronomatar, came out in 2019. Five years later she was invited by British musician Damon Albarn to participate in Africa Express, a creative ecosystem that brings together artists and producers from various countries to perform live and record some songs. Going on that stage at the Bahidorá festival, in Las Estacas (Morelos) was a before and after in her career. “It was incredible, like I got the Hogwarts letter and I was like a millennial, “I was very excited because I received a signed invitation,” she says.

He felt the invitation was an honest gesture. Almaguer feels that sometimes diversity quotas are attempted to be leveled in a forced manner. “Put a trans character in there because otherwise we are not woke up, or in the festival line-up there is not a single trans, there is no one LGBT, well call this one”, she mimics. And she continues her reflection “This is part of the violence. It has happened to me at some point in the bathroom of a bar where I played in Mexico City. They told me ‘you can’t go into the women’s bathroom’. What do you mean I can’t go in? It is blatant violence. We continue to experience that.”

Her experience with Albarn changed her a lot. The work done during Africa Express will be recorded on a CD and a documentary, which she hopes will be released this year. But now she is focused on her project. Luisa is putting the finishing touches to bring the nine songs from Weyes to a tour of several cities in the Republic. It’s the first time she’ll do it. She says she feels comfortable and didactic on stage, like a teacher who goes to the blackboard to explain how to add two and three, but with a powerful voice that awakens love, closeness and sexist hatred. Ultimately, the songs on the album are about the men in her life. She jokes when she explains the concept of the album, where the male figure is the protagonist. “Once again a woman making an album about men. “I didn’t learn anything about feminism, did I?” she asks sarcastically.

Luisa Almaguer, on June 7. Monica Gonzalez Islas

In Weyes He talks about his relationships with family members or lovers who in some way shaped his way of being. And she does not leave aside the topic of death, another leitmotiv of her music. “The album also serves to relate men to their own death. In Mexico, it is men who kill trans women, not women,” she stresses. The Center for Support of Trans Identities (CAIT) has also carried out a count of victims, recording 590 murders of trans people in the country between 2007 and 2022. About 53 cases per year.

A multicoloured march

The visibility of the LGTBI community shows its highest level every June. Pride month raises the flag against violence, inequalities and in favor of rights. Luisa is sure that it can no longer be a single march because each letter has its own realities. “The Pride march is already such a big event in Mexico City, it has become so massive, that it is difficult to talk about a single Pride march.” […] Seeing so many people moving on this important avenue [el Paseo de la Reforma] for their rights or simple enjoyment is very valuable, but we also have to continue being very reviews with the capture of government and band brands that really have nothing to do with the community,” he says.

Almaguer has a speech committed to the class struggle. And he takes it to the march that annually brings together millions of people around the globe. “An upper-class, white, trans person who has studied, who has traveled, is not the same as a trans person who is on a plot of land right now in Nayarit. There is a huge difference and probably what one or the other asks for on the march has nothing to do with it. […] Yes, there is something that unites us, but class also weighs a lot, perhaps more than the other. [las diferentes minorías del colectivo]”.

She speaks indignantly and frowns when she talks politics. She comes from a critical family—her parents are teachers—and she got involved in the protests over the 2012 presidential election. When asked if she thinks anything will change in Mexico in terms of inclusion with a female president, she answers with a resounding “No”. “I think there is already several evidence that identity politics does not work at all. Having a black president in the United States did not change the reality of black people in that country at all. I don’t think that even if there were a trans, non-binary, vegan or anti-speciesist president it would be very different, because the system is made so that whoever occupies that place has to give in and bow to the true interests of the State, which are capital ”, he explains.

Almaguer opens the album with One day we will die, a bohemian aspiration to take advantage of every moment. The sea of ​​gestures that elevate her personality seem to diminish in the last moments of the interview.

—One day we are going to die.

—We’re going to die, and then what? I say yes to everything.

Sign up for the free EL PAÍS Mexico newsletter and to whatsapp channel and receive all the key information on current events in this country.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_