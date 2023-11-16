Luisa Agudelo is one of the players called to take over from the historic players of the Colombian National Team. At just 16 years old, she can already say that she is the U-17 world runner-up.

Agudelo, born in Mistrató (Risaralda), has already had minutes with Cortuluá and Deportivo Cali: she has played 11 games in two seasons.

He even already had calls to the Senior National Team when coach Nelson Abadía was there, although he has not yet made his debut.

In the absence of a women’s League that covers the entire season, Luisa had minutes in the National Games and this Thursday, her team won the gold medal, defeating Risaralda, her native department, 4-0.

Luisa Agudelo’s great goal in the National Games

In the final match for the title, the Valle goalkeeper had an action that surprised her rivals and now goes around the world: a goal from further back than half the field.



The action occurred in the 91st minute and when the goalkeeper threw the ball from the middle of the field, the ball was with so much power that it ended up going towards the goal and the Risaraldense goalkeeper could not contain the strong shot.

The other scorers who contributed to the title of the U17 Valle Women’s Team in the 2023 Coffee Axis National Games were Stefania Perlaza and Valerin Loboa, who scored a double.

Agudelo aims to be Colombia’s starting goalkeeper in the U-20 World Cup that will be played in 2024 in the country and to which it is already classified because it is the organizing country.

