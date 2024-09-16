The Colombian National Team He said goodbye earlier than expected Women’s U-20 World Cup, The dream of winning the title at home was dashed in the penalty shoot-out. The Netherlands held firm in the penalty shoot-out and secured a ticket to the semi-finals.

According to the criteria of

Colombia He came to the match with great enthusiasm, he had won all four matches played in the World and was the only team without conceding a goal, until one came Netherlands who fought more than he played.

Linda Caicedo regrets after her elimination. Photo:Juan Pablo Rueda Bustamante @juanfotosadn Share

Colombia did not liquidate

The team of the Coach Carlos Paniagua squandered many goal-scoring opportunities and the Dutch did not forgive and achieved a 2-2 draw that took the game to extra time and, later, to penalties.

Luisa Agudelo, goalkeeper and star of the national team, she was unable to save a single shot and saw her teammates miss the three penalties that condemned the team to elimination when it seemed that they had very good options to fight for the title.

After assimilating the elimination, the own Luisa Agudelo He came out to face the situation after the penalty shoot-out defeat and sent a heartfelt message through his social networks thanking all the Colombian fans for their support.

Luisa Agudelo, goalkeeper of the Colombian National Team. Photo:Santiago Saldarriaga / THE TIME Share

Emotional message from Luisa Agudelo

“It has been hard to take things in, but as I have always said, God’s timing is perfect and only he knows why he wanted this for us. I can only say a huge thank you to all the people who supported us, who were with us and believed in us at all times,” said the 17-year-old goalkeeper.

She also thanked each of her teammates for the effort and sacrifice they made to bring joy to the country. “Thanks to those 20 players and coaching staff who did not spare a drop of sweat and fought until the end,” she said.

Finally, the archer of the Cali Sports She said, forcefully, that now we must lift our heads and overcome this hard blow to achieve very important things with the Colombian National Team in women’s soccer.

Luisa Agudelo Photo:Screenshot Share

“We just have to lift our heads, shake ourselves off and prepare for what’s coming. This isn’t over and I know we’ll keep fighting to one day be able to fulfil our World Cup dream,” he concluded.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS