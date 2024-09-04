Colombia He suffered, but he won Cameroon in a match in which the goalkeeper Luisa Agudelo and the front Yesica Munoz were the two great figures of the classification in the Women’s U-20 World Cup.

Luisa Agudelo: in the first half she saved two goals. And at the end of the match she prevented the tie. The star. Nine points.

Cristina Motta: Cameroon had little impact in their zone and lacked support on offense. Six points.

Yunaira Lopez: He dealt with strong forwards and almost always won. He was good in the air and in closing down. Seven points.

Mary Alvarez: good complement for Lopez. A great help when the rival went after him. Six points.

Celebration by the Colombian women's team after beating Cameroon 1-0 at El Campín. Photo:Milton Diaz / THE TIME

Sintia Cabezas: She was attentive, but at times she was outplayed in one-on-one situations. Five points.

Juana Ortegon: better in the second half than in the first. Lost several duels. Five points.

Liz Osorio: tried to prevent the Cameroon players from taking over the midfield. Six points.

Yessica Muñoz Photo:Cesar Melgarejo / THE TIME

Gabriela Rodriguez: Like the rest of the Colombian team, they looked better in the second 45 minutes, because they were outplayed in the first. Five points.

Maithe Lopez: She fought alone against the rival’s tough defenses. She was replaced. A lot of fighting, but nothing more. Five points.

Karla Torres: She was outplayed for most of her time on the court and was therefore replaced in the second period. Four points.

Colombia vs. Cameroon at the Women's World Cup. Photo:Photo: Cesar Melgarejo/ El Tiempo @cesarmelgarejoa

Linda Caicedo: woke up at the end of the first half and made itself felt on the pitch in the second. As always, it threatened the opponent’s goal, but the goalkeeper denied it two goals. Seven points.

Yesica Munoz: Her goal gave Colombia three points, but it unbalanced a difficult match for the home team. The goalkeeper denied her a second goal at the end. Eight points.

Natalia Hernandez: He came on in the second half to replace López, but had little time to make his mark. No rating.