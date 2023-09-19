Researcher Luis Zea poses in the NASA laboratory with his lunar experiment. Courtesy

When Luis Zea (Guatemala City, 42 years old) was a child, he enjoyed space travel movies, but he believed that “I would never be able to be part of that.” While working to fulfill his research scholarship, he took advantage of his position near the NASA space center in Cape Canaveral (Florida, USA) to enjoy the launches and felt the excitement of whether one day he would participate in something so spectacular. Today, this Guatemalan sees the Moon with different eyes than the majority of humanity, because he has had his work, his experience, orbiting the Earth’s satellite aboard the Orion spacecraft, in collaboration with NASA . He tells about his work by videoconference from his home in Boulder (USA), where he has specialized in space bioengineering at the University of Colorado. Between interruptions the two little daughters explain that she has sent “12,000 mutant yeasts around the Moon” to discover if, in the absence of gravity, any gene is activated that helps combat the mutations that generate cancer, because the cells of the bread and beer ferment are very similar to human cells.

Ask. When you were little, you dreamed of participating in the space program.

Answer. And later I didn’t get a scholarship because my school grades were very bad, I got my act together later. So I managed to get a scholarship through a mechanism in which in addition to studying I had to do research work and I ended up in an oil company, near Cape Canaveral. Every time there was a takeoff I went out to see it and I had that emotion of: one day, it will happen one day.

Q. And a few years later, one of your experiments orbited the Moon. What did it consist of?

R. What we did was fly approximately 12,000 yeast mutants around the Moon in a device as big as a shoebox and intelligent and autonomous enough to know where it is, in space, to activate the experiment. It has a dosimeter with which we can identify the type and amount of space radiation that the yeasts received until they returned. Now we make a correlation to see which mutants, and which genes, were most successful in surviving under those conditions that combined microgravity and radiation.

Q. With what objective?

R. There are many. One of the ones that interests me the most is the DNA repair system after receiving radiation, because yeast shares a lot of mechanisms with human cells. If we stand in the sun for a long time, ultraviolet radiation can change a letter in our genetic code in a cell, although generally the mechanism corrects this alteration and the cell duplicates itself well and there is no problem. But when these changes are not corrected, it is one of the bases of cancer: when a mutation multiplies without control. Our long-term intention is to find genes in space that are related to the activation or more efficient use of those repair mechanisms that we have never seen on Earth, and we have done this in microgravity.

Q. And how important is gravity?

R. For 3.5 billion years, life on Earth has evolved with changes on the planet: in the composition of the atmosphere, the salinity and pH of the sea, the temperature, the presence of volcanoes… But from the beginning there is a single constant of the evolution of life: gravity. Now that we have the ability to take cells, organisms, and tissues into space, we can see things we have never seen here on Earth.

Scientist Luis Zea poses with his lunar experiment at the NASA facilities. Courtesy

Q. For example?

R. In space we see molecular paths that we never saw in experiments on Earth, it allows you to unmask molecular processes that you simply cannot achieve here on Earth, even if you stand upside down, because there is always gravity. And see if we find a gene that has allowed more efficient DNA repair under that microgravity environment and radiation exposure.

Q. This serves to take care of the health of astronauts, who live exposed to this space radiation outside of Earth, but it would also have medical applications in cancer patients.

R. Exact. There are many people who have to go to radiotherapy, where part of their body is irradiated; and that is damaging healthy cells, not just cancerous ones. The question is, how could we help healthy cells survive these radiations, without helping cancerous cells? If we can find, thanks to yeast, a gene that can improve these DNA repair mechanisms, which is administered exclusively to healthy cells, that would be a potential solution.

Q. How does it work?

R. In the lab, when you start looking at those cancer cells, they form a completely two-dimensional structure, it’s literally an iron. But when astronaut Peggy Whitson looked at them with the microscope on the International Space Station, it was a huge three-dimensional structure of cancer, it was like the beginning of Star Trek, you see them like when you are flying through the stars. That’s one of the reasons we do cancer research in space, because you can build these three-dimensional structures that we can’t see on Earth because of gravity: here it’s like trying to build a structure with marbles, as soon as you turn the second that collapses. This system helps reduce the number of false positives or false negatives when you are studying a molecule that may become a medicine: it is a process that costs an average of 1.2 billion dollars and 10 years, from the time someone finds a promising molecule until you have a product on the market to help people. If we can speed up that process and reduce its costs, it could have a very positive impact.

Scientist Luis Zea poses with part of his lunar experiment in the laboratory. Courtesy

Q. What feelings did you have when you knew that your experiment was flying around the Moon?

R. When I wrote the proposal to submit it, I knew that the probability of being approved to travel on the Orion spacecraft was super low, because it is very competitive, there are a lot of scientists with excellent careers. But since I found out that our proposal had been selected, I have never seen the Moon the same again. Before taking off, he looked at the Moon and said: you are going to have a ship circling, orbiting the Moon. with our device, with our science. And now that it has returned, the same: I look at it and say ‘wow!’, we sent something that happened 130 kilometers from the surface of the Moon, which was super far away, far beyond the Moon. Emotions change your perspective, because I come from Guatemala and I grew up watching movies and reading books and always thinking that I was never going to be able to be part of that.

Q. He has also published several studies on sustainability in space.

R. The objective is to make space exploration sustainable in two aspects. One, reduce supply chain demand for things they need from Earth, so that people can live independently outside: on the Moon, in the orbit of the Moon, on Mars, etc. And the second part of sustainability refers to the fact that we cannot do in those places what historically humans have always done: we go to one place, consume all the resources and then go to the next, and so on over and over again. It is not sustainable, we are not doing good for the planet or ourselves. It is about ensuring that resources are used in a responsible way, keeping in mind that time passes and resources are finite. If you develop systems and processes that try to close the loop, it allows you to achieve those two types of sustainability, it is beneficial on both sides. My intention is to put that into consideration from the beginning, now that we are promoting space exploration with the intention of maintaining ourselves, of establishing bases on the Moon, and that is a step towards something bigger: living there and then on Mars.

Q. By closing the cycle do you mean something like the movie The Martianthat the astronaut uses his own feces as fertilizer for the garden?

R. Correct. An example that is being worked on in my laboratory it is called biomining, a process that tends to be more environmentally friendly, because you don’t need those super powerful chemicals to extract any metal from the regolith. It is about using bacteria or other types of organisms, which use the resources of the regolith to breathe, to eat. And they are happy, they are feasting and as part of that process of eating and excreting, they separate the metal that you want. And by extracting iron from the lunar regolith, for example, you can feed a 3D printer and build your tools: you no longer need pliers sent to you from Earth, you have your own production.

Q. However, the billionaires who want to take us to Mars, like Elon Musk, show a rather colonizing mentality.

R. I don’t know what these people’s mindset is when it comes to sustainability, but they need it from an engineering point of view. It is not sustainable to have that supply chain from Earth all the time. They are interested in reducing the amount of oxygen and water they consume. And that leads to the second aspect of sustainability, the responsible use of resources. One leads to the other by nature, I think they will have to converge.

