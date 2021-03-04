In Fantino in the afternoon (America, Monday to Friday at 4:30 p.m.) the statement by Cristina Kirchner was debated at the hearing for the future dollar, and in the middle of the discussion Luis Ventura surprised by recounting a traumatic police episode suffered by his family.

On Wednesday 3, at night, the partner of his son Nahuel was approached in the Lanús area by five thieves who, at gunpoint, stole his car and various belongings.

According to Ventura, the former president has the right to claim before the Justice “as a citizen”, in the same way that he asked for explanations for what happened with his daughter-in-law, named Luz, who in turn was accompanied by her 11-year-old daughter .

“Citizens, don’t we have a voice? Last night they robbed my son’s wife by putting five revolvers to his head, with a creature inside the car. And where am I going to complain?” Ventura said, visibly nervous.

Luis Ventura spoke of the robbery of his daughter-in-law in “Fantino in the afternoon.”

And he continued to report, indignant: “They took her car, robbed her, the cards, the keys to social networks, they left … They went around the block and came back because they had forgotten the girl’s backpack. And they stole her backpack “.

In his role as host of the program, and without previously knowing what Ventura was going to tell him, Alejandro Fantino reacted by trying to contain his partner.

“It was in Lanús, at the door of the house. Who am I going to complain to? To the Justice, which puts you in gray and after ten minutes the guys are on the loose? So why can’t a citizen Say what your ass is sung in front of a judge? “, Luis answered Alejandro.

On social media, Luis’s son made a thread of Twitter in which he gave details about the violent robbery suffered by his partner and daughter.

“Last night, while I was working in (the game) Boca – Claypole, I had to fly off at halftime due to a call from my brother. It turns out that my wife’s car and all her belongings were stolen from her front door: 5 armed guys to the balls, targeting both her and the girl, “said Nahuel, who works as a photojournalist and was covering a match for the Argentine Cup.

Nahuel, the son of Luis Ventura, is a photojournalist and at the time of the robbery he was covering the match between Boca and Claypole for the Argentine Cup.

“The girl, yes. An 11-year-old girl who has to get used to living in fear, that at any moment she is robbed, that anyone is going to point a gun at her head, in a neighborhood that is no man’s land” , continued the young man.

Ventura also did his catharsis in Twitter, where he clarified that it is not the first time something like this has happened to them, although “it happens more and more often.”

“It was our turn! Last night, in Lanús, my daughter-in-law Luz was crossed by a car with 5 guys armed to the teeth, they stole her car and even Titi’s backpack, everything. Today they use the accounts and services that we have not disconnected yet. “Luis lamented, oscillating his emotions between anger, resignation and impotence.