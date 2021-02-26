He has 5 goals in 3 games against kids of his category in the Reserve directed by Sebastián Battaglia. One more story of a youth for a good present in a tournament that is usually to promote and as a springboard to complete the First teams. But with Luis Vázquez, the tip of Boca, it happens differently. The fans in the networks have been making him Trending Topic for weeks, before each morning session that ends with a goal from him. Is it time to see him on the court?

The 20-year-old kid came from the Board (Boca bought it in exchange for 400 thousand dollars) under the command of Nicolás Burdisso as manager (recommended by Oscar Regenhardt, who went from Board of Trustees to Coordinate the Boca Juniors in that period) but only now he seemed to have an explosion that was worth more from a compliment from Miguel Ángel Russo, who always watches the Reserve matches on the Ezeiza property with his collaborators.

Passing through the AFA Youth with sub-20 citations, the nine he converted two goals against Gimnasia de La Plata, another two against Newell’s and one more, 50 seconds into the game, with Sarmiento. Enough so that the fans of Boca wonder if it is not the moment to show it in the First so that this wave of Youth that are emerging revitalize a squad that has a gap in that sector that has not yet been completed.

With Mauro Zárate as the starting point in this beginning of the tournament, Franco Soldano as an option in the bank (he will emigrate in June when his loan ends) and Wanchope Ábila relegated because he continues with his slow physical recovery (he completed a month and a half since his operation and not yet full to return), the possibility to include Vázquez seems to be open. Will he have his debut as a starter in the game against Claypole for the Argentine Cup? It is one of the variants that the technician thinks.

So far he only entered a handful of minutes against Huracán, in December 2020. And although he participated in the summons and was even on the substitute bench on more than one date for the local tournament, he did not have activity with adults again . For this reason, as with Exequiel Zeballos, it was coordinated with Battaglia to use them in the Reserve. With a peculiarity: against Newell’s, a week ago, it was decided that they would remain with the majors for Sunday’s game. This weekend the same would happen.

The cycle of Miguel Ángel Russo and the impulse of Juan Román Riquelme as vice president of the club but in charge of professional football seem to give a different push to the Youth, postponed in not so distant times and with millionaire sales abroad without minutes of play in the team. Of the Lower as a market from Daniel Angelici’s cycle to some Much more logical inferiors, this year juveniles appeared in Boca as Exequiel Zeballos, Alan Varela, Cristian Medina (he will start against Sarmiento again) and others who will appear in the short term: Agustín Sández, Aaron Molinas and Renzo Giampaoli.

The medium term will have Boca incorporating a weight center forward to stay with a site that since Darío Benedetto left in June 2019 had no replacement. But also in June they will think about what to do with Mauro Zárate and also what will be the fate of Jan Hurtado (the club paid him 6 million dollars under Angelici and is in the Bragantino of Brazil) and other tips that must return, such as Mateo Retegui. Can Luis Vázquez consolidate in these months to at least be the replacement option for whoever arrives? It is the idea of ​​Russo and company. For now, in each game of Reserva, his last name is among the most important trends.