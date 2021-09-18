There is a scene in ‘Maixabel’ in which the character of Ibon Etxezarreta, one of the murderers of Juan Mari Jáuregui, returns to his room as a teenager and gazes at the walls covered with lampoons and posters. A world to which it no longer belongs. “We see in a graphic way the feeling of emptiness that someone who has committed atrocities must have … That is the term that Ibon used, atrocities,” says Luis Tosar (Lugo, 1971), who met Etxezarreta to prepare his role. “At the time, perhaps it seemed fun and exciting as a life project: I’m going to this concert, which has to do with the deepest part of my being … Everything ends in pure pain and terror.”

-What is the first thing that comes to mind when they tell you that you have to play an ETA?

-The first thing I think is that I’m not going to do it. And immediately I have to do it, ha ha. Coming to Icíar’s project gave me peace of mind, but I felt that moment of absolute terror. It is putting yourself in the shoes of someone who exists in a project that you know is going to generate controversy. Very sensitive material. There are people who do not have to be amused, with all the logic. The film is not going to please all the victims and obviously not the perpetrators either. You know that you are going to get into a mess that has to do with a society, the Basque and by extension the Spanish, that has lived through a scene of pain for many years and that has inevitably been touched. On the other hand, this story is constructive, an investment in the future in something that we may not be able to see, but, as Maixabel says, our children and grandchildren can. As an artist, I feel a responsibility to make this movie, but I swear to you, there were many times when I wished it couldn’t get up.

-How was your first meeting with Ibon Etxezarreta?

-I didn’t sleep the night before, I was terrified. We met at his house, he had just entered third grade and could already sleep at home. He was very generous. We were there for many hours. He invited me to eat, we went down to the supermarket, we prepared food… There was a curious connection, because we have very little age difference, barely a month. We experience a kind of recognition in the other. We thought, fuck, we could be traded if you were born where I was born. Ideologically we were situated in a very even place.

-Because as a young man you lived in nationalistic environments in Galicia.

-Yes, luckily in a much calmer and more benevolent environment than Euskadi. I couldn’t help but think that if I had been born where Ibon was born, the tables would still be turned.

-It could have ended up in Jarrai or in ETA.

-Maybe yes. Or not. It depends on many factors, the environment can do a lot but there is also an intention, it is in you. The terrible thing is when the moment comes when you realize the mistake you have made and the pain you have caused.

Luis Tosar as Ibon Etxezarreta in ‘Maixabel’.



-What did you get from Etxezarreta?

-I recognize an air, a gesture, perhaps due to the pure impregnation of listening to it with the greatest attention that I have ever had towards anyone. I went with a notebook to take notes and did not get to write anything. I was so absorbed in the observation and in wanting to collect everything that he wanted to convey to me that inevitably some of it will be in the interpretation. I wanted to create a character as recognizable as possible for the viewer and convey the emotion. The processes that Ibon has gone through, the real one and the fictional one, are a very complex thing. The assumption of the pain caused and a radical change of attitude.

Blanca Portillo and Luis Tosar in ‘Maixabel’.



-How is that regret shown on the screen?

-I dont know. I tried to put myself in that place in the most honest way possible. I did a lot of exercise trying to get to the bottom of a guy who has been a murderer, has taken lives, and then realized the absurdity of that fight. Then you try to put your life back together and move on with it. And also, you try to contribute something for the repair of pain, which is what Ibon is in. There are others who have not done it, who are in penance, who repudiate what they have done so much that they do not have a posteriori project, like the character of Luis Carrasco. Ibon no, he has an illusion to build from there.

-Do you think these people can achieve some peace of mind?

-I think there is something you have to live with all your life. How you manage to master it, compensate for it, depends on each one. I have seen Ibon’s eyes and there is all this that we talked about.

-What would you say to a viewer who is prejudiced towards this story, who does not understand that someone wants to interview her husband’s murderers?

-If you don’t even want to be shown some light towards that place, it will be very difficult to convince you. We have made a very constructive film and very faithful to what really happened. And very faithful to Maixabel, who is a real person who has faced her drama admirably. Another thing is that one does not want to share the attitude towards the life of this woman, but what he has done is true. And he has had the courage and audacity to do it, facing many people around him who did not agree. Maixabel builds for the future, she does not think of a repair for her environment, which is mired in the same pain as her. He does not speak of friendship with Ibon Etxezarreta or Luis Carrasco. They are not friends, but they have accomplished a strange thing: to find themselves in a middle ground and to be united in a fight that can help the wounds heal at some point. If we want to have a future as a society, that is the only exit door.

-You show your courage by choosing roles like this, but would you participate in politics again, as you did in your day while on the BNG lists?

-I don’t really want to. I don’t feel like it at all. Sometimes I watch the news and it makes me want to, but I’m very lazy. One must find the place from which one does things. We, the actors, can have a social role, but in the front line of politics I think we are not very useful. That is what politicians are for.

-How do you do it to always be credible?

-Suggestion, ha ha. I guess I try to have a lot of faith in what I’m saying. And that helps make the transmission as credible as possible. Sometimes it is more difficult for you to believe what you do. In ‘Maixabel’ it was necessary to dedicate a lot of time and a lot of faith.