The Uruguayan Luis Suarez he will play with his friend again Lionel Messi in the 2024 season of the North American League (MLS), after the Inter Miami officially announce that it hired the 36-year-old attacker.

Messi and Suárez shared the lead in the Barcelona between 2014 and 2020 and together with the Brazilian Neymar, who went to PSG In July 2017, they formed the remembered MSN, one of the best forwards in the history of football.

“We are happy to welcome the world-class striker to our club

Luis Suárez… who is coming off a great season in Brazilian football. He will be a key player in our squad,” said one of the owners of Inter Miami, Jorge Mas.

The 'Pistolero', the Uruguayan national team's all-time top scorer (68 goals) and third in Barcelona, ​​with 198 goals, committed to Inter for the 2024 season, where the team will seek its first MLS title.

“I am very happy and excited to take on this new challenge with Inter Miami. I am eager to get started and willing to work to make the dream of winning more titles with this great club a reality,” Suárez said in the statement.

He will live his first experience in the MLS after saying goodbye this month to Gremio, which he guided to the runner-up position in the last Brasileirao.

What you will win

Suárez will be under the orders of the Argentine Gerardo Martino and he will share the locker room again with three former Barcelona teammates: Messi and the Spaniards Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

To announce the signing, Inter published on its

The Uruguayan earned 4 million dollars a year in Gremio and in the United States he signed for 1.7, but for bonuses and goals the forward will reach the not inconsiderable sum of 10 million dollars a year.

