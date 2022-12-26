Mexican soccer, specifically Liga MX, suffered a severe blow this weekend after the signing of Luis Suárez by Cruz Azul was completely ruled out. For the second consecutive semester, the light blues have received a no from the Uruguayan striker, who has decided to bet on the project of the Gremio de Porto Alegre of Brazil, over the light blues from the capital of Mexico.
Although at some point everything indicated that Cruz Azul was firmly heading towards the signing of the soccer legend, since the economic offer of the machine was much higher than that of Gremio. In addition, it seemed that Luis had a real interest in coming to Mexico, which is why he contacted Jonathan Rodríguez, former player of the machine and Suárez’s teammate to obtain information from the club and the city, in the end there was a factor that ended up tipping the balance in favor of the Brazilian team, the footballer’s family.
Reports indicate that after a talk with his family, Suárez opted for Gremio, since his relatives want to live as close as possible to Uruguay. In this case, the celestial nation is on the border with Brazil and the trip from one country to the other is express, while the distance between Mexico and Uruguayan territory is much more considerable, a flight of several hours ahead. In the end, Cruz Azul’s offer was more seductive to the striker, but this factor has changed everything.
