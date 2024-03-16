Inter Miami managed to turn around DC United and achieved a 1-3 victory this Saturday, March 16. The Herons fell by the slightest margin after a goal by Jared Stroud, in the 14th minute.
Ten minutes later, Leonardo Campana equalized for the team led by Gerardo Martino. Luis Suárez, who entered the field in the 62nd minute, instead of Robert Taylor, changed the course of the match.
In the 72nd minute, the Uruguayan striker received an assist from Leonardo Campana and made it provisionally 1-2.
At the end of the match, at minute 85, the legendary Uruguayan forward scored the final 1-3.
Lionel Messi did not play this match, since Gerardo Martino is rationing his minutes seeking to avoid an injury to the Argentine star.
With this result, Inter Miami continues its great step through the 2024 MLS season. Las Garzas have 10 points in five games, the product of three wins, one draw and one loss.
The team's next match will be next Saturday, March 23, against the New York Red Bulls, at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey.
It is expected that for this duel Lionel Messi may already be available to have minutes with the pink and black team.
