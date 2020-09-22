Luis Suárez (33 years old) is Atlético’s great desire for his forward. The jumping ram is about to close his departure from Barcelona and be free to decide his next destination. And the rojiblancos They are the best positioned to take over their services after the Juventus option (who will sign Morata on loan). The colchoneros are waiting to release both Morata and Costa to free up space and salary mass in the squad to host the Uruguayan, which is a guarantee of a goal (198 goals in 283 games with the Blaugranas). If the arrival of Suarez is consummated, he would be the 22nd Uruguayan player to join Atlético in its 117-year history.

The relationship between Uruguay and Atlético started many years ago. Specific, in 1954, when the striker joined the mattress club Rafael Souto, from Nacional de Montevideo. He was at the club until 1956 and in that period he only played five games and scored one goal.. It took until the season 1980-81 to see the next rojiblanco charrúa. Was the goal Eduardo Belza, who started playing in the first team, but the subsequent course went down to the subsidiary and stayed there for three seasons. In the season 1985-86 the ram arrived Jorge da Silva from Valladolid and was in the club two years, in which played 80 games and scored 29 goals.

From the 90s, the arrival of Uruguayans to Atlético was very frequent. The first, the midfielder Marcelo Saralegui, had a brief stint at the club. Came in the summer of 1991 to the mattress set, from Nacional de Montevideo, and only six months later he went the other way, after having played three games in that time. The next Uruguayan who signed Atlético had a long career at the club. It’s about the forward Fernando ‘Petete’ Correa, who joined the entity in the season 1995-96 and was in the club eight years (With a two-year hiatus after his first campaign at the club, in which he was loaned to Racing de Santander). Total played 175 games as a mattress and scored 45 goals.

In the summer of 1998, Pablo García arrived at the subsidiary., who was in the club until the end of the 1999-00 academic year and played two UEFA Cup matches with the first team in your senior year. At winter market 1999 the forward arrived Juan Gonzalez on loan from Oviedo and, in the six months that he wore rojiblanco participated in nine duels, in which he achieved two goals. In the summer of that same year the defender Leonel Pilipauskas, from the Bella Vista in your country, and spent a year at the club, jumping onto the grass in 10 matches.

In the 2000s there was a boom of Uruguayans at Atlético, since in those years seven Charruas arrived at the mattress set. The first was the battering ram Diego Alonso, to which Valencia yielded in the summer 2001, with the club in Second Division. That season, Alonso played 39 games and scored 22 goals, giving a great performance. The same path made two seasons later the midfielder Gonzalo de los Santos. Joined in July 2003 and that year participated in 38 games, scoring three goals.

In January 2004 he was joined by the midfielder Ruben Olivera, on loan from Juventus, but barely had a presence, playing only two games in six months. After the departure of both, he took over Marcelo ‘Pato’ Sosa, which came from Spartak Moscow, and remained in the entity until January 2007, even if He only played the first year at Atlético, being later transferred to Osasuna and River Plate. Played 32 games in the campaign he wore as a rojiblanco. In January 2005 got up Richard Nunez, from the Swiss Grasshopper, and He was half a year at the club, in which he participated in 14 duels and achieved two goals.

At summer 2007 one of the most important players in the recent history of the rojiblanco club arrived, Diego Forlan. The front He signed from Villarreal for 20 million euros and was a fundamental part of Atlético’s winning two titles: the Europa League in the 2009-10 campaign and the European Super Cup the following season. She was four seasons in the mattress team and participated in 198 games between all competitions, scoring 96 goals. Was Pichichi in 2008-09 with 32 goals, which earned him the Golden Shoe that year. He is the last rojiblanco player who has been the top scorer in a league championship. In July 2009, Leandro Cabrera arrived, who played four games that course and, later, he left on loan to Recreativo, Numancia and Hercules before leaving the club. At the same time that he joined, in this case the subsidiary, Sebastian Gallegos, who was in the club until summer 2012 and he was only summoned once with the first team, but did not get to jump to the field.

Forlan Cherry Osaka

Forward

Uruguay

In the last 10 years, a total of five Uruguayans have come to Atlético, although two of them have not made their debut with the first team. The first was Diego Godín, a fundamental piece in the mattress successes in the last decade. The defender he joined in the summer of 2010 from Villarreal for eight million euros and remained with the club until the end of the 2018-19 season. In his nine years as a rojiblanco won eight titles: one League (2013-14), one King’s Cup (2012-13), one Spanish Super Cup (2014-15), two Europa League (2011-12 and 2017-18) and three European Super Cups (2010-11 , 2012-13 and 2018-19). He played 389 games for Atlético and scored 27 goals, being the foreigner with the most games played in the club’s history and the tenth overall..

In July 2012, midfielder Cristian ‘Cebolla’ Rodríguez joined Godín, from Porto. He was in the mattress set until January 2015 and in that time, played 98 games and scored five goals. At summer market 2013 one of the defensive bastions of current Atlético arrived, Jose Maria Gimenez. The central came from the Danube of his country and, little by little, it was taking gallons until it was one of the important players for Simeone and one of the best and most sought-after defenders in the world. This course He is about to start his eighth season at the club and, so far, has played 190 games in which he has scored eight goals. The last two Charruas to join Atlético are Emiliano Velázquez and Nicolás Schiappacasse, That they arrived in 2014 and 2016, respectively, but left the club without actually participating in any match with the first team.