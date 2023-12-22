Inter Miami is becoming one of the most popular teams in the world, although the MLS team already had fame with the arrival of David Beckham to the club's management, it is clear that the signing of Leo Messi for the team The state of Florida sparked the fame of this franchise, who in 2023 won their first title after winning the Leagues Cup. And now another legend like Luis Suárez is about to join.
Yesterday the forward was at the club's facilities, where he would have presented the medical exams for this weekend to sign his contract and be presented as the new center forward of the Miami franchise, reports from TUDN.
More news on the transfer market
Suárez would have reached an agreement for one year with the option to renew for one more in case his performance on the field supports his continuity and his arrival comes after being the best player in Brazil in 2023, despite his seniority and his medical problems with his knee, this being the case, he is far from being a minor signing.
Right now the team led by Gerardo Martino will seek revenge within the crazy league, that is, the MLS, because in 2023 they did not even get a place in the Play-Off, therefore, the goal is to be a serious contender in 2024. for the title and it is clear that with guys of the stature of Messi, Busquets and Alba, they have plenty of options to compete, however, they will add more potential to their squad with the arrival of the Uruguayan forward.
#Luis #Suárez #close #closing #arrival #Inter #Miami
Leave a Reply