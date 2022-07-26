MONTEVIDEO (Reuters) – Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez on Tuesday confirmed a pre-agreement to play for Nacional de Montevideo for the next few months, after several weeks of uncertainty over his future career.

The top scorer in the history of the Uruguayan national team, who has been free on the market since July 1 after ending his two-year contract with Atletico Madrid, published a video on his Twitter account confirming the news.

“Impressive and exciting”, said Suárez, referring to the campaign on social networks organized by the fans of the club in the Uruguayan capital with the hashtag #SuárezAoNacional. In a brief video published on his own networks, Suárez confirmed a pre-agreement with the club that projected him as a football player in 2005.

“In the next few hours, the details will be finalized to reach the agreement we all want. I hope to be able to enjoy this new stage”, added Suárez, to the delight of the tricolor fans.

Suárez returns to Nacional after a long European career, during which he spent time in Holland (Groningen and Ajax), England (Liverpool) and Spain (Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid). He is the top scorer of the Uruguayan national team, with 53 goals in 116 games.

In his previous spell at Nacional, he scored 12 times in 35 matches for the first division, and won two Uruguayan Championship titles, in 2005 and 2006.

(Reporting by Fabian Werner)