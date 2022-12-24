Cruz Azul sought to break the winter market and bring one of the most lethal forwards of the last two decades to Liga MX: Luis Suárez. The capital team sent an offer to try to convince the Uruguayan attacker to sign with them. La Máquina Celeste had already been interested in ‘Luisito’ in the summer, but on that occasion the former Liverpool and Barcelona player decided to join Nacional, the team from which he came.
On this occasion, the La Noria team could not convince Suárez either. According to the most recent reports, Luis Suárez was convinced by another of the offers he had and opted for Gremio, from the first division of Brazil. This information indicates that the Porto Alegre team will add the Uruguayan striker to their squad for two years and an approximate salary of 3.5 million dollars per year.
In other words, an economically more attractive offer than the one made by Cruz Azul.
After Luis Suárez’s refusal, the Máquina Celeste continues to search for a guaranteed forward for the Clausura 2023 tournament. To cover this position, it only has Michael Estrada and Gonzalo Carneiro, two elements that are still not as regular and effective as expected.
The participation of the Machine in the Clausura 2023 will start in two weeks and to this day there are still some heavy reinforcements to try to compete for the top positions. Although different options have been discussed, so far there is nothing clear about it.
Time is running against him and there is still no certainty. Will Raúl Gutiérrez manage to add a guaranteed striker to his ranks or will he gamble with what he has?
