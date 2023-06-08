Luis Suárez will sign for Inter Miami along with his former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets, as confirmed by club sources at 90min.
90min confirmed on Wednesday that Lionel Messi would sign for Inter Miami this summer, where he would be accompanied by his great friend Sergio Busquets, who previously confirmed that he was not going to renew with FC Barcelona.
Now, 90min can also confirm that Uruguayan veteran Suárez, who was close friends with Messi at the Camp Nou, will also join Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami, which is undergoing a major makeover, as they are currently one of the worst teams in the competition and want to reach the top with the arrivals of these signings.
Messi arrives free after exhausting his contract at Paris Saint-Germain, and likewise Busquets arrives free after leaving Barcelona at the end of the 2022/23 European season. The expenses they will have will be those of their chips, which will not be low, in addition to the transfer bonus that the players will take.
Suárez has been a member of the Brazilian Guild since last year, after passing through the Nacional of his country. The 36-year-old has a contract with the Gremio until 2024, but he has a release clause that he and Miami have activated, and his signing will be confirmed soon.
Suárez’s arrival in South Florida will mean his return to the same squad as Messi and Busquets for the first time since 2020, when he left the Camp Nou for Atlético Madrid. The trio spent six hugely successful years together in Catalonia and Messi is believed to have played his part in helping to bring both of his former teammates to the club. The player who will not join them will finally be Jordi Alba.
#Luís #Suárez #join #Inter #Miami #Messi #Busquets
Leave a Reply