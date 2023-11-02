Luis Suárez is one of the best strikers in history and, without a doubt, he will be remembered for his enormous time at FC Barcelona where he formed a fantastic trio with Neymar and Lionel Messi that was known worldwide as the MSN. After leaving Barcelona, he went to Atlético Madrid where he showed all his quality, helped the colchonero team win a couple of titles and then decided to end his time in European football to return to South American football to play for Nacional. and Guild.
He is currently on the Brazilian team but, after much speculation, he has decided to leave the Brazilian institution. Much of this has to do with the fact that he is in the final part of his career and the demands of Brazilian football are a lot for a 36-year-old player. The other side of the coin is that Inter Miami became interested in his services especially after the arrival of Lionel Messi, one of the best friends and teammates that the Uruguayan striker had throughout his career.
Due to this situation, the South Florida team tried to negotiate his signing in the last transfer market but the Porto Alegre team flatly refused and asked for the amount of the termination clause. Despite this, the player’s desire to share the playing field with the Argentine star again is stronger than any other move and he ended up deciding that way.
In the last few hours, the arrival of the pink team was practically confirmed since several media outlets and journalists reported on this negotiation and considered it finished. For now, from the side of Luis Suárez and the Florida team there is no statement or information in this regard.
