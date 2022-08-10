Nacional’s dream in the Copa Sudamericana is over. The Uruguayan team lost 3-0 in Brazil against Atlético Goianiense and was eliminated in the quarterfinals. It is the first great disappointment of Luis Suárez since his return to the club that saw him born and the social networks did not forgive him.
Incredible but real, the scorer was a substitute and played only 45 minutes. His entry occurred when the game was already two goals down and the series was practically defined. The coach received a lot of criticism and users dedicated all kinds of messages to him.
Those who seemed happy were the River fans, who did not forget the Pistolero’s refusal to go to the Millionaire. Of course, after the elimination of the Copa Libertadores, the striker decided to reject the proposal of the Núñez team and that is why some fans took it as revenge.
Suárez will have to settle for the Uruguayan league and the only cup he has left is the local one. That was also a reason for ridicule and users imagined what the semester will be like in the World Cup preview and how it will arrive in Qatar. A return that was not dreamed of and teasing that could not be missed.
