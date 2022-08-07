Luis Suárez, unstoppable: see his first brace with Marseille in French football

Colombian striker Luis Javier Suárez, who shone in Spanish football in recent years, only required half an hour in his first game with Olympique de Marseille to steal all the limelight.

The native of Santa Marta replaced the Polish Milik in the 62nd minute and since then he has become the most influential player in the match valid for the first date of Ligue 1.

So much so that Suárez scored two goals in the match.

Suarez’s first goal

The one with the double

