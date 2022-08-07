Luis Suárez, unstoppable: see his first brace with Marseille in French football

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
The Colombian striker only needed thirty minutes to be the great figure in Ligue 1.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
August 07, 2022, 03:45 PM
Colombian striker Luis Javier Suárez, who shone in Spanish football in recent years, only required half an hour in his first game with Olympique de Marseille to steal all the limelight.
The native of Santa Marta replaced the Polish Milik in the 62nd minute and since then he has become the most influential player in the match valid for the first date of Ligue 1.
So much so that Suárez scored two goals in the match.
Suarez’s first goal
The one with the double
More news
SPORTS
August 07, 2022, 03:45 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Luis #Suárez #unstoppable #brace #Marseille #French #football
Leave a Reply