Sunday, August 7, 2022
Luis Suárez, unstoppable: see his first brace with Marseille in French football

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 7, 2022
in Sports
Luis Suárez, Colombian striker

The Colombian striker only needed thirty minutes to be the great figure in Ligue 1.

Colombian striker Luis Javier Suárez, who shone in Spanish football in recent years, only required half an hour in his first game with Olympique de Marseille to steal all the limelight.

The native of Santa Marta replaced the Polish Milik in the 62nd minute and since then he has become the most influential player in the match valid for the first date of Ligue 1.

So much so that Suárez scored two goals in the match.

Suarez’s first goal

The one with the double

SPORTS

