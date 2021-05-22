Luis Suarez He is undoubtedly one of the heroes of the Atlético League. The Uruguayan has been the team’s top scorer (21) and essential for the last two wins of the rojiblancos when the tension was maximum. For him it is also a personal claim. Before the microphone of Movistar, he has not been able to contain the tears of emotion.

What sensations are going through your head right now?

A lot of things. The situation that one had to live. The season starts the way I was belittled. Atleti opened the doors for me so that I could show that I am current and that is why I will always be grateful for trusting me. Many people who have been with me, my wife, my children in my day to day. They are many years in football. It is the year in which they have suffered the most for everything.

A personal claim …

One’s job is to help the team and being a forward you also have to achieve goals. Forcefulness is necessary and it was one more demonstration that Atlético had a great year, despite the fact that there were difficulties. We prove to be the best team, the most regular.

Does this League taste better?

Is special. For all that one suffered. There are my stats.

Did you think it was going away?

The first lap we did was not the normal one, then in the second we did not have the efficiency that we had been having. The team was prepared to suffer and suffering we are champions …

Have you told Messi to get revenge?

He will be happy, we are friends and he wished me luck and that he deserved it.