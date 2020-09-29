Luis Suarez could not have a better debut with Atlético. The brand new rojiblanco signing started the game against Granada on the bench, leaving his place in the eleven to Diego Costa. The fact of carrying only two training sessions with his new club made Simeone choose not to introduce new features and bet on the offensive duo with whom he had rehearsed all week (Costa-João Félix). The charrúa waited for his opportunity until in minute 69 his technician decided to give him entry, already with the duel on track (3-0 for the colchoneros).

However, Suárez showed that he comes with a lot of desire to show that Barcelona was wrong by letting a direct rival go practically free. The Uruguayan had time, in just 21 minutes, to intervene in the rest of the goals of the athletic win (6-1) by assisting in the fourth goal and scoring the last two goals. That made him break several records of the mattress club, showing the same hunger and voracity that have made him the third top scorer in the history of Barcelona, ​​with 198 goals in 283 games.

After that good debut, to Suárez He will have to face each other with Huesca, a rival who has already taken the measure. Against the Huesca He has only met once, playing with Barcelona, ​​in the 2018-19 season (the only one of the Alto Aragonese in the First Division until this year). However, it was enough to show that it is one of the great scorers of recent years in world football (averages 29 goals per year in the 14 seasons he has been playing in Europe).

The duel took place at the Camp Nou on September 2, 2018, on the third day of LaLiga, and the result was 8-2 in favor of the Catalans. The Uruguayan was an important part in the severe correction of the Catalans, since he was in charge of score two goals (the third and eighth) and give another (the fourth, to Dembelé). The second leg, corresponding to matchday 32, was played on April 13, 2019 in El Alcoraz and both teams tied (0-0), but the Uruguayan missed it when he was sanctioned for accumulating cautions.