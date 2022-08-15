Monday, August 15, 2022
Luis Suárez, the new reality: the precarious locker room where he had to change

August 15, 2022
Luis Suárez, arrival at Nacional

This is the stadium where he had to play on Sunday with Nacional.

Luis Suarez returned to the starting lineup this Sunday and Nacional defeated 0-1 Liverpoola team with a well-known name for the Salta attacker, at the close of the third date of the Closing Tournament of Uruguayan soccer that left River Plate as the leader.

Although the tricolor team’s goal came after a header by Franco Fagúndez,
Suárez showed prominence during the 90 minutes of the match, participating in different plays in the attack.

With this result, the tricolores add an important victory that allows them to get up in spirit after the elimination in the South American Cup against the Brazilian Goianiense.

The new reality of Suárez

Before the match, an image that goes around the world is that of attacker Luis Suárez arriving at the dressing room of the stadium hosting the match, in Belvedere, of Liverpool.

It is a rustic dressing room with gray walls, which is connected by a tunnel to the field, and which does not have any kind of luxury.

The ‘Gunman’ went from the best dressing rooms in Europe to all the humility in Uruguayan football, and all for the love of the National club, of which he is a brand new signing.

SPORTS AND EFE

