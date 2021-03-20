Atlético needs meet Luis Suárez again in the area. The rojiblanco team goes through his worst scoring numbers of the course and has gone unmarked in four of the last seven games. And the best reflection has been the Uruguayan striker, who has gone from scoring eleven goals in the nine games before Granada to two in the next nine.

And without Suárez being so defining, everything is much more difficult. Atlético has only achieved two victories in the last eight games, five goals in the last seven and Suárez has slowed down in the fight for Pichichi. At 34 years old, the striker accumulates great wear, but it is essential for Atlético and the short results of recent dates have prevented him from taking any type of rest.

That is why it was so surprising that Simeone replaced his goal man in the 58th minute of the game against Chelsea when he needed two goals to advance to the quarterfinals of the Champions League. Suárez said goodbye to the top European competition without having scored in six games, but in the league everything is different. He adds 18 goals of the 50 of the team in the competition (36%), although Messi has surpassed him in the fight to be the top scorer with 21 goals and a much more positive scoring momentum.

But Suárez wants to regain his splendor in front of the door. Good for bad luck, with his shot at the post against Getafe, but mainly due to the decrease in the team’s offensive production, the Uruguayan is experiencing more uncomfortable matches. Physically he has not had a respite, and He has been a starter in all his matches as rojiblanco except the first, when just arrived from Barcelona he left in the second half to make a double against Granada.

Simeone knows that without Suarez tuned it will be very difficult to aspire to win the league title. The change in London caused great anger in the forward, but now only LaLiga matters. Alavés arrives at Wanda Metropolitano after Suárez had to appear in the first minute at the last minute to give a long-suffering victory. A team that is good at it and wants to overcome again. The ‘9’ accumulates eight consecutive days with four yellow cards, aware that one more would leave him without the next game. And after the break you have to visit Sevilla and Betis. Recovering the best Suarez is the mission, if he receives balls in the area, the goals and triumphs will be closer.