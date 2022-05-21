Luis Suárez has already said goodbye to the Wanda Metropolitano, this Sunday he will play his last Atlético match in San Sebastián and then you will look to the future, which offers you several options to continue your career. The 35-year-old Uruguayan is free and To Ball reveals an unexpected suitor: Emelec. It is not easy, but the Ecuadorians promise a great effort to take the scorer.

Emelec will have presidential elections in June and the candidacy of José Auad Valdez, with Trezeguet as sports director, is the one that He has already sounded out Suárez’s environment, according to this information from Portugal. The proposal would be two years with option for a third and the footballer would receive an amount similar to what he has received this year from Atlético. If he accepted, he would be the highest paid player in the history of Ecuadorian soccer.

In addition to economics, Emelec wants to convince Suárez through his sports project. The dream is to win the Libertadores and the candidacy believes that it is capable of putting together a very strong block to attempt the assault. At first, the plans of the 9 rojiblanco did not go through leaving Europe, but the Ecuadorian bet is strong, although those elections are still ahead.

Suárez has other proposals from America, specifically from the MLS. Inter Miami dreams of joining him with Messi, but the charrúa believes that he can still perform in Europe. For example, Ajax is attentive to the one who was their striker between 2007 and 2011. You will not be short of offers to prolong your stay in the elite.