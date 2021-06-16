Luis Suarez continues to be one of the best strikers in the world and was key for Atlético de Madrid to emerge as La Liga champions. Now he is going for a new challenge with the Uruguayan team and spoke in the preview of his debut in the Copa América.
At 34, the forward knows he is in the final stretch of his career and spoke about his future at La Celeste. “You are aware of how old you are. As the years go by, one realizes that it is getting closer and closer. In my case, it would be the last Copa América due to an age issue. The next time I would be much older. It does not give occupying a space in which you feel that you are not helping the team. There are players who come with great enthusiasm and hunger. Leaving them a space is the most appropriate thing to do, “he told the press.
On the other hand, he spoke about what will be the game on Friday. “It is very difficult, complicated, like all the games with Argentina.We have to try not to create situations for us.Also take advantage of the weaknesses they have, because everyone has them.And try to be forceful in the arrivals we have, “he said.
Uruguay's possible eleven to face Argentina for the Copa América
Argentina-Uruguay: date, schedule, TV channel, streaming, formations and forecast for the Copa América
Suárez already managed to win the Copa América in 2011 and is encouraged to dream of a new title. The perfect brooch for your career?
