Luis Suarez Miramontes. A Coruña, May 2, 1935.

In one of his last visits to the Joan Gamper Sports City, the historic former soccer player Luisito Suárez, who died this Sunday in Milan at the age of 88, had to prove that he was Luis Suárez Miramontes, a Galician citizen who was accompanied by a journalist from EL PAÍS , to be able to cross the entrance door of the FC Barcelona training ground. He did not escape the protocol because the norm requires identification, and also because he is an indecipherable character, neither anonymous nor famous in the eyes of the doorman, simply someone whose face sounds like something to him without knowing very well what, worthy in any case of a some attention even if I had to present the ID.

Luisito, a diminutive who over time has made a fortune to differentiate him from the Uruguayan Luis Suárez, was not canonized at the Camp Nou, where he played between 1955 and 1961, despite winning the Ballon d’Or in 1960, the only Spanish footballer to do so until Alexia Putellas succeeded him in 2021 and 2022. He did not even become the idol of a Barça fan in love with Kubala.

There is an unequivocal gesture to define the disagreement of that fine Galician midfielder dressed in Barcelona with the Barça fans. Luisito Suárez, already as an Inter player (where he played between 1961 and 1970), the European champion, got fed up with being whistled on that August 25 during the opening game of the 1965-1966 season, and left the pitch with a sleeve cut before the astonishment of the public of the Camp Nou.

More information

not remember one sausage the same except that of Martí Filosia, which was even more ostentatious, fed up with the character of the culé partner who preferred effort to talent, the rush to the pass, sweat to the exquisiteness of footballers like Luisito Suárez. There were those who considered that if Martí Filosia and Suárez played, it was at the whim of their coaches, and more so in the case of Helenio Herrera. HH broke with Barcelona and took Luisito to Inter after the unfortunate final in Berne in 1961 in which the Catalans finished off Benfica’s square posts up to five times.

That defeat shook an entity hard pressed by a difficult economic situation and led to the transfer of the Galician midfielder for a record amount of 25 million pesetas in 1961 and a friendly valued at another five million. The Barça fans seemed to bet on the veteran Kubala rather than the young Suárez in a fratricidal struggle, a misunderstood rivalry, from which Helenio Herrera took great advantage. A historical error according to the opinion of specialists and experts such as Di Stéfano, who called Suárez The architect. This is how it was recorded in history when Luisito won the Ballon d’Or in 1960.

There has not been any other Spanish player in the men’s category who has achieved an award that in 2010 escaped between Xavi and Iniesta in favor of Messi, despite the World Cup won by Spain. “If I don’t remember it, nobody says that I am the only Spaniard who has won the Ballon d’Or”, he often repeated, to later recall that he also won one bronze (1965) and two silver ones, in 1961 and 1964, the The latter unfairly —in his opinion— because his season was better than that of the winner, Denis Law: “Don’t forget that I won the European Cup with Inter, the Euro Cup with Spain and the Intercontinental,” Luisito added about that course.

Luis Suárez, second from below from the left, poses with Barcelona next to the Copa del Generalísimo trophy, after having beaten Granada in the final at the Chamartín stadium, on June 21, 1959. JAIME PATO (EFE) The Real Madrid player, Di Stefano (2nd left), hugs Luis Suárez (i) from Barça, after finishing the round of 16 match of the 1960 European Cup. The match played at the Nou Camp faced the Real Madrid and Barcelona CF, on November 23. CARLOS PEREZ DE ROZAS (EFE) The deputy director of the newspaper L’Equipe (c) presents Luis Suárez with the golden ball for the best soccer player of the 1960 season, on March 9, 1961. EFE The footballer Luis Suárez signs a three-year contract with Inter Milan in May 1961. ullstein bild (Getty Images) Luis Suárez during a match with Inter Milan against Real Madrid, in 1964. EFE Luis Suárez, second from bottom on the left, in an Inter Milan match against Varese, in 1965. S&G (PA Images/Getty Images) Luis Suárez with the Inter Milan shirt. Gianni Ferrari (Getty Images) Luis Suárez, on the right, together with the national coach José Emilio Santamaría (i) and another of his assistants, Chus Pereda (c), during a training session with the soccer team, at the Pegaso field, in 1980. JACINTO MAILLO (EFE) The national soccer coach, Luis Suárez, gives an indication to his players during a training session at the Benito Villamarín stadium, in 1988. EDUARDO ABAD (EFE) Luis Suárez as the coach of Albacete Balompié, during a training session with the players of the squad, in 1994. EFE The King and Queen of Spain and Prince Felipe, greet former soccer player, Luis Suárez, during the award ceremony of the Royal Order of Sports Merit, granted by the Ministry of Education, Culture and Sports, held in 2002 in the Royal Palace. ANGEL DIAZ (EFE) Luis Suárez during a visit to Diario As, with the Golden Ball, in 2008. JESUS ​​AGUILERA JESUS ​​RUBIO (AS NEWSPAPER)

That Inter defeated Di Stéfano’s Madrid 3-1 in the 1964 European Cup final and a year later Eusebio’s Benfica 1-0. Although Luis Suárez had already won two consecutive league titles with Barça against Di Stéfano’s Madrid himself, his success was always associated with Italy, even after also winning the 1964 Euro Cup with Spain. Not even Luisito himself knew that he scored the inaugural goal for Spain in a European Championship in 1959. “The Italians consider me a Spaniard and the Spaniards an Italian,” he insisted with his Galician accent and his admired backlash in his latest broadcasts with Cadena SER. He longed for shellfish, and especially spider crabs and barnacles, the son of the Monte Alto neighborhood in A Coruña, a footballer in his early days for Deportivo.

Exquisite player, technically precise in passing and shooting, always elegant as a midfielder, winner of three league titles with Inter before retiring at 38 with Sampdoria, his career as a coach began at Inter and later at Deportivo in 1978, he gained special prominence when he directed the Spanish under-21 team that won the Eurocup in 1986, a step prior to the position of senior coach that he held from 1988 to 1991. The 1990 World Cup in Italy was not a good tournament for Luisito Suárez.

In the end he ended up living to die at the age of 88 in Milan, near the San Siro, probably because he felt more loved by the Italians, even though he is the only Spanish footballer to have won the Ballon d’Or along with Alexia Putellas. An unrequited honor in his country if you remember the whistles at the Camp Nou and the indifference with which he was treated mostly in Spain.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.