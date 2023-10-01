Luis Suárez: scored three goals, was the star, but suffered a terrible injury

The Colombian striker Almeria Luis Suarez signed an ‘express’ hat trick, in five minutes, in his team’s 3-3 draw against Granada, in a match in which he had to be replaced due to an apparently very serious injury, this Sunday on the eighth day of the League .

In an Andalusian duel between the last two in the League, Suárez exploded at the end of the first half to put his team 3-0 (minutes 41, 44 and 45+1), served in all three goals by the Belgian Largie Ramazani.

But in the second half, Granada was able to equalize with goals from BRyan Zaragoza (66, penalty), Ricardo Sánchez (70) and Myrto Uzuni (86).



Suárez’s great afternoon in his stadium was cut short shortly before Granada’s equalizer.

The painful ones

The player had to leave on a stretcher, unable to put his left foot down and in tears.

The 25-year-old Colombian international could be seriously injured. After the match, Almería is bottom with three points and Granada is second to last with two more. Everything indicates that he suffers a fracture of fibula.

