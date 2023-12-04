The idol of Uruguayan football, Luis Suareztold the drama he is experiencing due to the pain in one of his knees and all the effort he has given to fulfill his contract with him in the best way. Brazilian Guildthe team with which he will play his last game against Fluminense next Wednesday.

In fact, the scorer will close his time at Gremio with very good numbers after scoring 15 goals and fighting for the Brasileirao title, a tournament in which Palmeiras He is the virtual champion.

(Read: Inter Miami would fulfill Messi’s whim: galactic reunion with his friend Luis Suárez)

The day before the game I take three pills at night, one the next day in the morning, and on the day of the game I take a diclofenac, and that’s how I last.

In an interview, Suárez said that “I couldn’t lie to or steal from the club”so he gave everything he had for his team to fight for the Brazilian champion.

The forward, with a past in Liverpool, Barcelona and Athletic from Madrid, stated that he suffers from a chronic injury to his knee, which keeps him in pain every day. He also valued the work of the physiotherapists: “That for me is priceless, that they knew the effort I was making, taking pills and pricking myself to be able to play, but because I am a professional and I committed to Gremio to try to do the best possible”.

Luis Suárez debuted with goals in Gremio.

In the dialogue with ‘100% Deportes’, ‘the gunfighter’ said that he loved football, but “it is also difficult to get up every morning with pain.”

However, he added that he is “very hard-headed” and that he wants to continue playing football. This gives rise to the rumor that links him with el Inter Miami, where he would reunite with his friend Lionel Messi, with whom he shone at Barcelona.

(Also: Bomb! James Rodríguez, on the radar of American champion: Sao Paulo would lose ’10’)

He confessed that after injuries in past years to his knee, his limp remained and he cannot extend it. “And since before the surgery I have been suffering from internal cartilage wear in my knee.. That gives me a constant pain. The luck I have is that my knee doesn’t swell,” said.

Suárez crying for the elimination of Uruguay.

In one of the painful moments, the Uruguayan soccer idol stated: “The day before the game I take three pills at night, one the next day in the morning, and on the day of the game I ‘take’ a diclofenac, and that’s how “I can’t stand it. If I don’t take all those medications I can’t play and being like this all the time is complicated.”

Regarding a possible retirement, Suárez said that it is not easy to say enough is enough. “I have to think that in maybe five years I won’t be able to play 5-a-side football with my friends. The truth is that the first steps in the morning are very painful. Anyone who sees me thinks that it is impossible for me to play a game. My son asks me to play with him and I can’t,” he lamented.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL